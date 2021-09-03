Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Size Worth USD 2459.1 Million at CAGR of 14.4%, By 2026
Reports And Data
Consistent innovation and development and The increasing government initiatives for robot development to boost the Vision guided robotics software Market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased capabilities of robots, widespread functionality, faster, consistent and enhanced precision in the quality of work, extensive research and development, and numerous technological advancements are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of market during the forecast period.
Market Size – USD 836 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.4%, Market Trends – The increasing government initiatives for robot development to boost the Market.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market was valued at USD 836 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2459.1 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4 percent. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the Vision guided robotics software market. With technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics extending the capabilities and functionalities of robots, these robots are now being used across several vertical to perform monotonous tasks increasing the production and quality of work. The vision guided robotics software market consists of different applications such as Arc Welding, Assembly, Cutting, Palletizing & Machine Tending, Navigation, Random Bin Picking, Collaborative Robots, and others. The vision guided robotics software market end-users comprise of Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, and Others.
In terms of population density, nearly 60% of the world's population lives in the Asia Pacific region. Over the past decade, the use of fixed robots in China's automotive industry has increased considerably, making it one of the robotics market leaders. Also, many of the nations in the Asia Pacific region are manufacturing hubs for different sectors, thereby increasing the number of businesses expanding into the area, leading to fresh manufacturing plants and factories, resulting in demand for automation leading to large robots assembly.
Key participants iRobot Corporation, Pick-it N.V., Recognition Robotics Inc., Vision Nerf S.A., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., and KUKA Robot Group, Robotic Vision Technologies (RVT).
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2115
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Vision guided robotics software market is growing at a CAGR of 15.1% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 14.2% and 14.0% CAGR, respectively.
• Fixed robot segment of the vision guided robotics software market is expected to occupy the majority of the market accounting to almost around 68% share owing to its precision and consistency of work
• Groundbreaking technologies like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics revolutionizing the capabilities of machines altogether, this market is expected to grow critically in the coming years
• Automotive Component of the Vision guided robotics software market occupied almost 29% of the market because upgradation of factories with technologically advanced machines which have the increased production capacity of this industry.
• The market has noted strong growth due to advancement in the degree of in technologies and uses available in our day to day lives. Furthermore, there has been a shift of consumers towards this market due to raising awareness about the better qualities and advantages of using these products over conventional ways.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vision-guided-robotics-software-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Vision guided robotics software market on the basis of robot type, technology, application, vertical and region:
Robot type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Fixed robot
Mobile robot
Technology type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
2D Vision guided
3D Vision guided
Application Type
Arc Welding
Assembly
Cutting
Palletizing & Machine Tending
Navigation
Random Bin Picking
Collaborative Robots
Others
Vertical types (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Food & Beverages
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2115
Table of Content:
Highlights of the TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
5.4. Market positioning
5.5. Strategy Benchmarking
5.6. Vendor Landscape
Continue……
Finally, all aspects of the Vision Guided Robotics Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Visit our Blog for more Industry Updates :
The Watch Industry : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/the-watch-industry-a-short-history-and-the-top-10-brands-today
Top 10 Leading Fintech Companies in the World: @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-leading-fintech-companies-in-the-world
Top 10 Leading Smart Speaker Companies : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-leading-smart-speaker-companies-in-the-world
Top 10 Leading Smart HD TV Companies : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/2020s-top-10-leading-smart-hd-tv-companies-in-the-world
Top 10 Leading HD Tablet Companies in the World : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/2020s-top-10-leading-hd-tablet-companies-in-the-world
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn