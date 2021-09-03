Energy Drinks Market Report 2021, Top Brands Sales, Revenue, Industry Growth Overview and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global energy drinks market size reached US$ 63.0 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 96.2 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.30% during 2021-2026. Energy drinks comprise sports drinks, carbonated drinks, beverage concentrates, fruit and vegetable juices, and ready-to-drink beverages. They represent one of the most popular dietary supplements made using stimulants, such as caffeine, sugar, taurine, ginseng, guarana, vitamins, Yohimbe, carnitine, bitter orange, and glucuronolactone. They assist in increasing energy and improving mental alertness and physical performance. As a result, their demand is escalating across the globe, especially among young adults.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-drinks-market/requestsample
Global Energy Drinks Market Trends:
Due to rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, and the rising consumption of fast food, there is an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases around the world. Consequently, a significant number of individuals are adopting fitness activities, which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for energy drinks. Additionally, the growing health consciousness among people worldwide is positively influencing the sales of functional beverages. This, along with the easy availability of ready-to-drink beverages via online platforms, is impelling the market growth. Moreover, numerous market players are launching product variants made using natural, plant-based ingredients. They are also coming up with energy drinks in exotic flavors to expand their product portfolio. Besides this, they are investing in promotional campaigns like celebrity endorsements through social media platforms to expand their existing consumer base.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-drinks-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• Amway
• AriZona Beverages USA
• Campbell Soup Company
• Living Essentials Marketing LLC
• Metta Beverage Corp.
• Monster Energy Company
• National Beverage Corp.
• PepsiCo
• Red Bull GmbH
• Suntory Holdings Limited
• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Energy Drinks Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Alcoholic
• Non-Alcoholic
Breakup by End User:
• Kids
• Adults
• Teenagers
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Speciality Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Wireless Power Transmission Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-power-transmission-market
Fertility Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertility-services-market
Chemical Sensors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-sensors-market
Abrasives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/abrasives-market
Head-up Display Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/head-up-display-market
Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market
SCADA Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scada-market
Non-Destruction Testing Inspection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-destructive-testing-inspection-market
Fuel Cell Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fuel-cell-market
Top Seeds Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-key-players-global-seeds-market
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-drinks-market/requestsample
Global Energy Drinks Market Trends:
Due to rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, and the rising consumption of fast food, there is an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases around the world. Consequently, a significant number of individuals are adopting fitness activities, which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for energy drinks. Additionally, the growing health consciousness among people worldwide is positively influencing the sales of functional beverages. This, along with the easy availability of ready-to-drink beverages via online platforms, is impelling the market growth. Moreover, numerous market players are launching product variants made using natural, plant-based ingredients. They are also coming up with energy drinks in exotic flavors to expand their product portfolio. Besides this, they are investing in promotional campaigns like celebrity endorsements through social media platforms to expand their existing consumer base.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-drinks-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• Amway
• AriZona Beverages USA
• Campbell Soup Company
• Living Essentials Marketing LLC
• Metta Beverage Corp.
• Monster Energy Company
• National Beverage Corp.
• PepsiCo
• Red Bull GmbH
• Suntory Holdings Limited
• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Energy Drinks Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Alcoholic
• Non-Alcoholic
Breakup by End User:
• Kids
• Adults
• Teenagers
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Speciality Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Wireless Power Transmission Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-power-transmission-market
Fertility Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertility-services-market
Chemical Sensors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-sensors-market
Abrasives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/abrasives-market
Head-up Display Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/head-up-display-market
Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market
SCADA Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scada-market
Non-Destruction Testing Inspection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-destructive-testing-inspection-market
Fuel Cell Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fuel-cell-market
Top Seeds Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-key-players-global-seeds-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here