Non-Dairy Creamer Market growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027

The non-dairy creamer market segmented into origin, form, nature, sales channel, and region. The almond segment was the highest contributor to the market share.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-dairy creamer is a beverage additive derived from plant. It does not contain lactose but may contain a milk protein called casein. In addition, it is considered a healthy beverage, owing to presence of a number of macro and micronutrients. Non-dairy creamer has witnessed increased popularity in developing markets, owing to adoption of veganism. Furthermore, rise in health awareness and increase in disposable income have boosted the global non-dairy creamer market growth. Moreover, introduction of additional healthy ingredients in non-dairy creamer significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. However, high cost of such products and availability of low-fat and low-calorie milk act as the major restraints of the market. On the contrary, frequent introduction of new flavors is expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the non-dairy creamer market during the forecast period.The global non-dairy creamer market size was valued at $1,730.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,386.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. The almond segment was the highest contributor to the non-dairy creamer market share, in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. U.S. is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Non-dairy Creamer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6903?reqfor=covid Dairy alternative has become a need for consumers who are allergic to conventional milk/milk products. Most of the consumers select these beverages because of intolerances or allergies to cow’s milk while others choose them for taste. Consumers allergic to dairy products are eagerly looking for plant-based products for nutrition.The growth of the non-dairy creamer market is driven by changes in food & beverage consumption patterns and rise in fitness concern among people. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, and surge in vegan population. However, high cost of non-dairy creamers and availability of low-fat & low calorie milk act as a major restraints of the market. On the contrary, frequent introduction of new flavors is expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the non-dairy creamer industry, globally.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6903 The players in the non-dairy creamer industry have adopted business expansion as their key development strategy to increase profitability and to strengthen their foothold in the competitive market. They have further relied on product launch to improve their product portfolio and stay relevant in the global market. The key players profiled in the report include Nestlé S.A., White Wave Foods, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Ripple Foods, Nutpods, Super Group Ltd., Laird Superfood, Califia Farms, Kerry Group, and Rich Product Corporation.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the non-dairy creamer market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry. 