Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global manufacturing operations management software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026. Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software is designed to optimize efficiency by digitalizing the manufacturing processes and information into a unified system. It helps in advanced planning and scheduling, improving execution systems and managing research and development (R&D) projects. Besides this, MOM software also assists in performance analysis, human-machine interface (HMI), asset and compliance management, sequencing and supervisory control, and data acquisition (SCADA) intelligence.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market/requestsample
Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Trends:
The global MOM software market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of automation, and increasing investment in IT solutions by manufacturers to improve operations and agility. Additionally, there has been a rising usage of MOM software across the aerospace and defense industries to minimize waste, increase uptime and make informed decisions. Furthermore, the increased focus on food safety, hygiene, sustainability and traceability is accelerating the product adoption rates in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Other factors, including the development of innovative product variants, expanding pharmaceutical sector and growing competition in the market, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• ABB Ltd.
• Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
• Aspen Technology Inc.
• Critical Manufacturing (ASM Pacific Technology Limited)
• Dassault Systemes SE
• Emerson Electric Co.
• General Electric Company
• Honeywell International Inc.
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Plex Systems Inc.
• Siemens AG
Breakup by Functionality:
• Inventory Management
• Labor Management
• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
• Process and Production Intelligence
• Quality Process Management
• Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
• Automotive
• Chemical
• Healthcare
• Food and Beverages
• Consumer Goods
• Aerospace and Defense
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Automotive Piston Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-piston-market
Feed Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/feed-additives-market
Skin Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/skin-packaging-market
Medical Tourism Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tourism-market
Intragastric Balloons Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intragastric-balloons-market
Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-myeloma-drugs-market
Water Purifier Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-purifier-market
Intelligent Transport Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-transport-systems-market
Wearable Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wearable-electronics-market
Wireless Charging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-charging-market
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market/requestsample
Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Trends:
The global MOM software market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of automation, and increasing investment in IT solutions by manufacturers to improve operations and agility. Additionally, there has been a rising usage of MOM software across the aerospace and defense industries to minimize waste, increase uptime and make informed decisions. Furthermore, the increased focus on food safety, hygiene, sustainability and traceability is accelerating the product adoption rates in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Other factors, including the development of innovative product variants, expanding pharmaceutical sector and growing competition in the market, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• ABB Ltd.
• Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
• Aspen Technology Inc.
• Critical Manufacturing (ASM Pacific Technology Limited)
• Dassault Systemes SE
• Emerson Electric Co.
• General Electric Company
• Honeywell International Inc.
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Plex Systems Inc.
• Siemens AG
Breakup by Functionality:
• Inventory Management
• Labor Management
• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
• Process and Production Intelligence
• Quality Process Management
• Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
• Automotive
• Chemical
• Healthcare
• Food and Beverages
• Consumer Goods
• Aerospace and Defense
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Automotive Piston Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-piston-market
Feed Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/feed-additives-market
Skin Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/skin-packaging-market
Medical Tourism Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tourism-market
Intragastric Balloons Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intragastric-balloons-market
Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-myeloma-drugs-market
Water Purifier Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-purifier-market
Intelligent Transport Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-transport-systems-market
Wearable Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wearable-electronics-market
Wireless Charging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-charging-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here