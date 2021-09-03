Yoga Mat Market Report 2021, Top Manufacturers Share, Size, Growth Rate, Price Trends, and Forecast By 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Yoga Mat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global yoga mat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. A yoga mat is commonly used by individuals for practicing yoga poses in a safe and comfortable manner. It has a non-slip and cushioned surface that provides support to the individual while performing yoga. Generally made from cotton, jute, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) materials, they are available in a vast array of styles, thicknesses, grips, colors and patterns.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yoga-mat-market/requestsample
Yoga Mat Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness among individuals. This is supported by the increasing prevalence of obesity and hypertension across the globe, which has led to the escalating demand for yoga mats. Along with this, the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of multiple countries to promote the health benefits of participating in physical activities, including practicing yoga, are positively influencing the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to market growth include the introduction of yoga mats with premium designs and antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and the easy product availability across the online and offline retail channels.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yoga-mat-market
Key Market segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Adidas AG
• ALO LLC (Color Image Apparel Inc.)
• Barefoot Yoga Co
• Ecoyoga Ltd
• EuProMed s.r.o.
• Hugger Mugger
• JadeYoga
• Liforme Ltd.
• Lululemon Athletica
• Manduka
• prAna (Columbia Sportswear)
• Yaazhtex
Breakup by Material:
• PVC
• TPE
• Rubber
• Cotton and Jute
• Others
Breakup by End Use:
• Yoga and Fitness Clubs
• Household
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarket and Hypermarket
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
