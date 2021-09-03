Global Diving Suit Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Top Manufacturers Share and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diving Suits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global diving suits market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Diving suits are water-tight garments designed to safeguard divers from the underwater environment. They are commonly available in wetsuit and dry suit variants and are manufactured using synthetic rubber and closed-cell foam neoprene. Diving suits consist of air supply devices, weighted boots and metal helmets with transparent portholes. They are widely utilized by divers, surfers, scuba divers and windsurfers to explore the oceans, lakes and rivers. These suits provide protection from aquatic animals and improve swimming speed and buoyancy.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Diving Suits Market Trends:
The global diving suits market is primarily being driven by the significant rise in deep-sea exploration activities. Diving suits are widely utilized by professional divers to protect them from the extreme pressure of water and protect the skin. Moreover, the utilization of no-stitch technology for the manufacturing of seamless diving suits with enhanced flexibility and overall stretchability is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product utilization for commercial offshore diving activities, along with the introduction of eco-friendly diving suits, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Aqua Lung International
• AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD.,
• Beuchat, Cressi Sub s.p.
• Dive Rite
• Diving Unlimited International (DUI)
• H2Odyssey
• Johnson Outdoors Inc.
• Mares (Head International Holding GmbH)
• SALVIMAR srl and SHEICO Group
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Drysuit
• Wetsuit
Breakup by Price Range:
• Economy
• Mid-Range
• Luxury
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Offline Stores
• Online Stores
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
