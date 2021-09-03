Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,369 in the last 365 days.

Global Diving Suit Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Top Manufacturers Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diving Suits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global diving suits market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Diving suits are water-tight garments designed to safeguard divers from the underwater environment. They are commonly available in wetsuit and dry suit variants and are manufactured using synthetic rubber and closed-cell foam neoprene. Diving suits consist of air supply devices, weighted boots and metal helmets with transparent portholes. They are widely utilized by divers, surfers, scuba divers and windsurfers to explore the oceans, lakes and rivers. These suits provide protection from aquatic animals and improve swimming speed and buoyancy.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diving-suits-market/requestsample

Diving Suits Market Trends:

The global diving suits market is primarily being driven by the significant rise in deep-sea exploration activities. Diving suits are widely utilized by professional divers to protect them from the extreme pressure of water and protect the skin. Moreover, the utilization of no-stitch technology for the manufacturing of seamless diving suits with enhanced flexibility and overall stretchability is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product utilization for commercial offshore diving activities, along with the introduction of eco-friendly diving suits, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diving-suits-market

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Aqua Lung International
• AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD.,
• Beuchat, Cressi Sub s.p.
• Dive Rite
• Diving Unlimited International (DUI)
• H2Odyssey
• Johnson Outdoors Inc.
• Mares (Head International Holding GmbH)
• SALVIMAR srl and SHEICO Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:
• Drysuit
• Wetsuit

Breakup by Price Range:
• Economy
• Mid-Range
• Luxury

Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Offline Stores
• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Mass Notification Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mass-notification-systems-market

White Box Server Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-box-server-market

Air Conditioning System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-conditioning-system-market

Aramid Fiber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aramid-fiber-market

Savory Snacks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market

Ac Drives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ac-drives-market

Kitchen Towels Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kitchen-towel-market

Cochlear Implants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cochlear-implants-market

Real Time Location System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-time-location-system-market

Online Clothing Rental Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-clothing-rental-market

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Global Diving Suit Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Top Manufacturers Share and Forecast

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.