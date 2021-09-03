Stucco Market Growth 2021, Price Trends, Size, Share, Top Companies, Business Opportunity and Forecast By 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stucco Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global stucco market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Stucco, also known as Portland cement plaster, is a construction material used to cover interior and exterior surfaces of walls, floors and ceilings to make moldings, cornices and other decorations. It is made from cement, lime and sand mixed with various pigments and additives to obtain the desired texture, color and finish. It is extremely durable and weather-resistant, making it suitable for hot and cold climates.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stucco-market/requestsample
Stucco Market Trends:
The expanding construction sector on account of rapid urbanization, growing population and rising disposable incomes represents the primary factor driving the global stucco market. Additionally, several initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to promote infrastructure development and the introduction of innovative product variants with added benefits are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of modern offices and homes is accelerating the product adoption rate in residential and commercial establishments for improved aesthetics. These factors are anticipated to create a favorable market outlook in the coming years.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stucco-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• BASF SE
• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
• Dryvit Systems Inc (RPM International Inc.)
• Fosroc International Ltd.
• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
• General Electric
• HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
• Mapei S.p.A
• Omega Products International
• Sika AG
• Sto Corp (Stotmeister Beteiligungs GmbH)
• The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc.)
Breakup by Construction Activity:
• New
• Renovation
Breakup by Product:
• Traditional Three-Coat Stucco
• Exterior Insulating and Finish Systems
• Newer-One Coat Stucco
Breakup by Insulation Type:
• Insulated Siding
• Non-Insulated Siding
Breakup by End Use:
• Residential
• Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Industrial Automation Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-automation-services-market
Pain Management Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pain-management-drugs-market
Wifi Chipset Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wifi-chipset-market
Pasta Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pasta-sauce-market
Shape Memory Alloys Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shape-memory-alloys-market
Modular Instruments Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modular-instruments-market
Aluminum Die Casting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-die-casting-market
Storage Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/storage-software-market
Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-acoustic-sensing-market
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/critical-infrastructure-protection-market
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stucco-market/requestsample
Stucco Market Trends:
The expanding construction sector on account of rapid urbanization, growing population and rising disposable incomes represents the primary factor driving the global stucco market. Additionally, several initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to promote infrastructure development and the introduction of innovative product variants with added benefits are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of modern offices and homes is accelerating the product adoption rate in residential and commercial establishments for improved aesthetics. These factors are anticipated to create a favorable market outlook in the coming years.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stucco-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• BASF SE
• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
• Dryvit Systems Inc (RPM International Inc.)
• Fosroc International Ltd.
• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
• General Electric
• HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
• Mapei S.p.A
• Omega Products International
• Sika AG
• Sto Corp (Stotmeister Beteiligungs GmbH)
• The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc.)
Breakup by Construction Activity:
• New
• Renovation
Breakup by Product:
• Traditional Three-Coat Stucco
• Exterior Insulating and Finish Systems
• Newer-One Coat Stucco
Breakup by Insulation Type:
• Insulated Siding
• Non-Insulated Siding
Breakup by End Use:
• Residential
• Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Industrial Automation Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-automation-services-market
Pain Management Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pain-management-drugs-market
Wifi Chipset Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wifi-chipset-market
Pasta Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pasta-sauce-market
Shape Memory Alloys Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shape-memory-alloys-market
Modular Instruments Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modular-instruments-market
Aluminum Die Casting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-die-casting-market
Storage Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/storage-software-market
Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-acoustic-sensing-market
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/critical-infrastructure-protection-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here