Collagen Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Industry Size, Growth, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies Share and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Collagen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global collagen market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Collagen is the main structural protein present in the extracellular matrix and connective tissues of the body. It is composed of glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. Collagen provides structure, texture, rigidity, strength, and resilience to bones, skin, tendons, and ligaments. It also slows skin aging, reduces inflammation, relieves joint pain, eliminates the risk of osteoporosis, and boosts muscle mass. Consequently, collagen finds widespread applications in the cosmetic and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Collagen Market Trends:
The rising demand for collagen-based supplements represents the key factor driving the market growth. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases caused by the insufficient synthesis of natural collagen. Additionally, collagen finds extensive applications in the cosmetics industry as it aids in cell renewals, moisturizing skin, and decreasing wrinkles. The medical and healthcare industries also utilize collagen for plastic and reconstructive surgeries, wound care, bone graft substitutes, and dental membrane. In line with this, the increasing instances of cosmetic surgeries and advanced skin treatments to maintain the skin are supporting the market growth further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Advanced BioMatrix Inc.
• Collagen Solutions Plc (Rosen’s Diversified Inc.),
• Connoils LLC, Croda International Plc
• Gelita AG
• Gelnex
• ITALGELATINE S.p.A.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.
• Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (Nippi Inc)
• Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.
• Rousselot (Darling Ingredients)
• Tessenderlo Group
Breakup by Source:
• Bovine
• Porcine
• Poultry
• Marine
• Others
Breakup by Product:
• Gelatin
• Hydrolyzed Collagen
• Native Collagen
• Synthetic Collagen
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Functional Food
• Functional Beverages
• Dietary Supplements
• Confectionary
• Desserts
• Meat Processing
• Healthcare
• Bone and Joint Health Supplements
• Wound Dressing
• Tissue Regeneration
• Medical Implants
• Cardiology
• Drug Delivery
• Cosmetics
• Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics)
• Topical Cosmetic Products
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
