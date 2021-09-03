Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market was valued at $29.66 billion in 2019 & to reach $38.96 billion by 2027

Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTD tea is a packaged tea in its prepared form that is ready for consumption. It is made available in various flavors by key players in the market. Tea is the most consumed nonalcoholic beverageafter the water.Increase in awareness about the health benefits associated with RTD tea is encouraging consumers to focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle, which is a key factor that contributes toward the growth of the global ready-to-drink tea market. Moreover, RTD aids in weight loss, reduces headache& body pain, and decreases in cholesterol levels &the risk of chances of heart attacks. These associated benefits coupled with rise in awareness for adoption of healthy lifestyle is expected to fuel the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. In addition, rise in disposable income; availability of ready-to-drink tea with convenient & attractive packaging; and increase in number of cafés, online & offline retail stores, and food outlets are the other factors anticipated to foster the ready-to-drink tea market growth, globally.The global ready-to-drink tea market size was valued at $29.66 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $38.96 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The black tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $17.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. U.S. is one of the prominent countriesin the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ready-to-drink (rtd) Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7538?reqfor=covid Rise in per capita income, health benefits associated with tea, and introduction of new flavors in tea industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the global ready-to-drink tea market in the future.The global ready-to-drink tea market growth is driven by the health benefits associated with consuming tea and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, change in taste preferences of consumers, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in RTD tea. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and rise in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Moreover, unpredictable anomaly such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect the market growth. On the contrary, rise in RTD tea demand from health-conscious young population and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global ready-to-drink tea market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7538 Players in ready-to-drink tea market have adopted business expansion and product launchas their key development alstrategiesto expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Suntory Holdings, Nestle S.A, Unilever NV, The Coca Cola Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Republic of Tea, Tata Global Beverages, Danone S.A., Snapple Beverage Corp.(Keurig Dr Pepper), and Harney & Sons Fine Teas.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current ready-to-drink tea market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing ready-to-drink tea market opportunity.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the ready-to-drink tea industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7538 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:White tea extract market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-tea-extract-market Organic Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-tea-market Flavoured Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavoured-tea-market-A06472 Printed Foam Bubble Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/printed-foam-bubble-tea-market-A06553 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 