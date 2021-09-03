Energy Capital & Power and Government of Libya Officially Invite International and Local Media to Tripoli Summit

Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs H.E. Walid Ellafi invites international and local media to cover the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 in person in Tripoli; The event will be held in partnership with the government of Libya on 22-23 November 2021; Libya opens doors to international community to experience the nation’s energy sector growth and economic emergence.

Energy Capital & Power, organizer of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021, met yesterday with Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs H.E. Walid Ellafi to advance planning for the major Tripoli energy event to be held later this year.

H.E. Minister Ellafi emphasized the importance of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 as an opportunity for international guests to experience Libya’s emergence for themselves, and for local firms to access new partnerships and avenues for growth. He invited international and local media to cover the event in person in Tripoli on 22-23 November 2021, and stated that the government will facilitate the entry of global media to fully participate in the event.

Prime Minister H.E. Abdulhamid M. A. Al Dabiba; H.E. Minister Ellafi; Libyan public sector leaders; and European, Middle Eastern and North African ministers and company heads will convene for the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021, representing a unique and important gathering for the country. Energy Capital & Power is honored to produce this conference in partnership with the government, for the State of Libya.

H.E. Minister Ellafi and Dr. Zuhir A. Mahmud, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, sat with James Chester, Senior Director of Energy Capital & Power, and Ahmed Al-Ghazali, local partner to the summit.

International media are invited to contact media@energycapitalpower.com and Libyan media are invited to contact ahmed@aldinar.ly to partner and/or secure their participation.