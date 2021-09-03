Committed to African Exploration and Production, leading Oil & Gas Lawyer Nicolas Bonnefoy will Facilitate a Strong Discussion on Africa's Energy Advancement at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Nicolas Bonnefoy, Partner at ASAFO & Co, joins a myriad of internationally based oil and gas stakeholders all coming to Africa’s premier energy event, with a confirmation for his participation and attendance at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November. Bringing a wealth of experience to Cape Town, and having represented oil and gas stakeholders from all over Africa, Nicolas will promote exploration and production and progressive and market-driven legislature at AEW 2021.

ASAFO & Co. - “2020 Law Firm of the Year” (Jeune Afrique Business+) - has offices in four main jurisdictions in Africa (Morocco, Ivory Coast, Kenya and South Africa), as well as London, Paris and Washington DC.

As partner at ASAFO & Co Nicolas has been instrumental in oil and gas legal affairs across the continent. His experience predominately consists of representing oil and gas companies in securing exploration and production rights and structuring, negotiating and implementing acquisitions and disposals throughout Africa. Recognizing the value of oil and gas for Africa’s energy and economic development, Nicolas is committed to improving exploration and license acquisition processes, acting on behalf of oil and gas companies and ensuring fair, productive procedures. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Bonnefoy will promote exploration, driving a strong discussion on the role oil and gas will play in Africa.

Meanwhile, Nicolas is also a strong advocate for market-driven regulation, having promoted the role that productive legislature plays in ensuring Africa is competitive for foreign capital. Committed to assisting African regulators navigate the challenging situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and acting for States and national oil companies in reviewing petroleum regimes in Africa, Nicolas is focused on improving and shortening the legislative process in Africa. Accordingly, Nicolas will drive a strong discussion on sector enhancing regulation, oil and gas exploration, and coherent legislature in Cape Town.

“As African countries look to expand their energy sectors and accelerate long-term project success, government and national oil companies are turning to regulatory improvements in a bid to attract foreign investors and drive associated growth. As an advocate for progressive policies and African oil and gas development, Nicolas will be instrumental in ensuring emerging markets are open for business, national companies are ready to compete with international contenders, and African energy projects can come online faster. In Cape Town, Nicolas will be a valuable participant in the conversation regarding exploration and regulation, and we are excited to have him speak at Africa’s premier energy event,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

