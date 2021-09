Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Technology and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Artificial Intelligence Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,' the global artificial intelligence market reached a value of US$ 40.21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a computer science division that replicates human intelligence in machines. AI-integrated machines are capable of speech-recognition, learning, decision-making, and problem-solving applications. The hardware components of AI are various chipsets, such as graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), and field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The software components are core technologies that include natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, machine learning (ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artifical-intelligence-market/requestsample Market TrendsThe thriving IT industry, along with rapid digitization across several industries, is primarily driving the market for artificial intelligence. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions has propelled the demand for AI-integrated systems. Furthermore, the rapid shift towards AI-integrated systems to analyze data and extract insights for enhanced operational efficiencies and consumer experience also drives the market. Moreover, the introduction of 5G technology, coupled with the increasing penetration of virtual assistants, has bolstered the market growth. Numerous social media and e-commerce platforms are employing AI-based algorithms in their applications to improve customer engagement. Additionally, the development of AI-powered industrial and surgical robots is further anticipated to drive the artificial intelligence market.List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:Amazon Web Services Inc.Apple Inc.BaiduCisco Systems Inc.Facebook Inc.General Electric CompanyGoogle LLC (Alphabet Inc.)International Business MachinesIntel CorporationMicron Technology Inc.Microsoft CorporationNvidia CorporationOracle CorporationRockwell Automation Inc.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.SAP SESiemens AGBreakup by Type:Narrow/Weak Artificial IntelligenceGeneral/Strong Artificial IntelligenceBreakup by Offering:HardwareSoftwareServicesBreakup by Technology:Machine LearningNatural Language ProcessingContext-Aware ComputingComputer VisionOthersBreakup by System:Intelligence SystemsDecision Support ProcessingHybrid SystemsFuzzy SystemsBreakup by End-Use Industry:HealthcareManufacturingAutomotiveAgricultureRetailHuman ResourcesMarketingFinancial ServicesTransportation and LogisticsOthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artifical-intelligence-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021- 2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. 