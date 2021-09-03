Global Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global neurosurgery devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.14 billion in 2020 to $3.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%. A rise in neurological disorders is driving the neurosurgery devices market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2434&type=smp

The neurosurgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of neurosurgery devices and equipment and related services. Neurosurgery devices and equipment are used to perform neurosurgical procedures that are concerned with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disorders affecting any portion of the nervous system. Products include neurosurgical navigation systems, embolization devices, stereotactic devices, intracranial shunts, surgical clips, endoscopic devices, stereotactic radiosurgery systems, aneurysm and AVM clips.

Trends In The Global Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market

Minimally invasive surgical procedures and approaches are the new frontier in neurosurgery as they result in less pain than open surgeries, shorter recovery times, less scarring, increase surgeon mobility and reduce equipment costs. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure performed through neurosurgery devices to correct hydrocephalus, remove tumors, treat vascular disease, and manage other disorders. Neurosurgery device manufacturers are innovating and integrating technologies for advanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery in order to provide efficient minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advances, and new technological developments. For instance, end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others are using smartphones with endoscopes for performing safe and efficient endoscope-assisted neurosurgery. In New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, minimally invasive neurosurgeries are preferred over open surgeries with the help of specialized instruments and technologies such as camera assisted endoscope, high-powered operating microscope, computer-assisted navigation system and others to treat conditions in adults and children.

Global Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global neurosurgery devices and equipment market is further segmented:

By Device Type: Neuroendoscope, Stereotactic Systems, Aneurysm Clips, Neurostimulation Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurosurgical Evacuation Device, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems, Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools, Others (Ultrasonic Aspirators, Surgical Instruments)

By Surgery Type: Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, Spinal Surgery

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global neurosurgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides neurosurgery devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global neurosurgery devices and equipment market, neurosurgery devices and equipment market share, neurosurgery devices and equipment market players, neurosurgery devices and equipment market segments and geographies, neurosurgery devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The neurosurgery devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Conmed Corporation and Smith & Nephew.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers), Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices By Type (Embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices, Liquid Embolic Devices), Angioplasty Devices By Type (Carotid Artery Stents, Embolic Protection Systems), Support Devices By Type (Micro Guide Wires, Micro Catheters), Neurothrombectomy Devices By Type (CLOT Retrieval Devices, Suction And Aspiration Devices, Snares), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-neurology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/central-nervous-system-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Spine Biologics), By Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)), By Material (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spine-implants-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/