Anesthesia Disposables Market Grows With An Increase In Aging Population

Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in aging population leads to increased surgeries, driving the anesthesia & respiratory disposables market. Increasing life expectancies paired with age-related comorbidities have resulted in the growth of elderly population who undergo surgeries. The prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid disease, and emphysema is steadily increasing, which is proportionally increasing the number of surgeries. These diseases are found mainly in elderly people, which is increasing the consumption of anesthesia disposables as they are widely used in the surgical procedures, and is driving the market in the forecast period.

The anesthesia disposables market consists of sales of anesthesia disposables and related services. These disposables include onetime use anesthesia circuits, anesthesia masks, sample lines, filters/heat & moisture exchangers (HMEs), breathing bag, endotracheal tubes, and laryngeal masks. Anesthesia disposables are easy to use portable devices. To a large extent, they have replaced the reusable ones and are largely used to the whole body or a targeted part of the body during tests and surgical operations so that the patient does not experience pain and other sensations.

The global anesthesia disposables market size is expected to grow from $0.47 billion in 2020 to $0.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $0.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Read More On The Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anesthesia-disposables-global-market-report

Apart from use on the elderly, the demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) in pediatrics is growing as compared to the uncuffed ETTs. During pediatric anesthesia, general endotracheal intubation is commonly performed for airway management and positive pressure ventilation. Traditionally, uncuffed endo-tracheal tubes are recommended for children up to eight years old. However, there are major disadvantages of uncuffed ETTs such as an increase in air leakage around the tube, making it difficult to ensure that the child is breathing adequate amounts of oxygen. In addition, the measurement of tidal volume is also compromised. Uncuffed ETTs also allow waste anesthetic gases to escape, contributing significantly to operating room contamination and rendering the anesthetic procedure more expensive. Therefore, the trend is towards increasing usage of cuffed ETTs for the pediatric procedures.

The major players covered in the global anesthesia disposables market are Ambu A/S (Denmark), Medline Industries, Inc. (USA), Smiths Medical, (USA), Teleflex, Inc. (USA) and Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA).

The global anesthesia disposables market is segmented by product into anesthesia breathing circuits, endotracheal tubes, anesthesia gas masks, laryngeal mask airway, by end users into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, other end users, and by patient group into neonatal, adult, pediatric.

Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, Endotracheal Tubes, Anesthesia Gas Masks, Laryngeal Mask Airway), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), By Patient Group (Neonatal, Adult, Pediatric), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anesthesia disposables market overview, forecast anesthesia disposables market size and growth for the whole market, anesthesia disposables market segments, and geographies, anesthesia disposables market trends, anesthesia disposables market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2448&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Masks, Tubes, Inhalers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Disease Indications (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer, Other Chronic Respiratory Diseases), By Application (Adult, Pediatric & Neonatal), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-disposables-global-market-report

Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Critical Care Consumables, Wound Management Consumables, Fluid Administration and Therapy Consumables, Airway Management Consumables, Gastroenterology Consumables, Needles), By Animal Type (Small Animals, Large Animals), By End User (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-disposables-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Disposables), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/