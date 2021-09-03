Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global organic oilseed farming market is expected to grow from $7.97 billion in 2020 to $8.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and its by-products are driving the organic oilseeds farming market.

The organic oilseed farming market consists of sales of oilseeds by farms that produce them organically without the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides and genetically modified organisms.

Trends In The Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market

Growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and its by-products is driving the organic oilseeds farming market. The increase in awareness about the harmful effects of conventionally produced oil on an individual’s health as well as on the environment is making individuals prefer the oil produced from organic oilseeds. The demand is not only for edible purposes but also to produce greener cosmetics. The by-products produced after the extraction from organic oilseeds are used as a high protein organic feed for animals reared through the organic way. For instance, in June 2019, five farmers of Scotland, with support from Scotland’s Rural Innovation Support Service (RISS) has launched a pilot project along with a feed processor to grow the first organic oilseed rape crop in the UK to meet the demand for organic protein feed for pigs. Trillium Organics is offering USDA certified organic skin care products made from organically produced ingredients. Their organic body oil is made with olive, jojoba, and sunflower oils. Therefore, the growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and their by-products drives the organic oilseed farming market.

Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market Segments:

The global organic oilseed farming market is further segmented:

By Type: Soybeans, Sesame, Rapeseed, Groundnuts, Sunflower Seed, Others

By Application: Household Consumption, Food Service, Biofuels, Others

By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

By Method: Crop Diversity, Soil Management, Weed Management, Controlling

By Geography: The global organic oilseed farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic oilseed farming market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic oilseed farming market, organic oilseed farming market share, organic oilseed farming market players, organic oilseed farming market segments and geographies, organic oilseed farming market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic oilseed farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Oilseed Farming Market Organizations Covered: Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Bungee, Bayer, Limagrain, Monsanto, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Burrus Seed, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, Land O'Lakes.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

