Spunbond Nonwoven Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2027
The growing product demand for medical & healthcare applications and increased consumption of personal hygiene products is driving the market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spunbond nonwoven market is estimated to reach USD 23.33 billion from USD 12.75 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the escalating demand from the personal hygiene industry, primarily for the production of sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and several other personal care products.
The unprecedented use of spunbond nonwovens for geotextiles is positively impacting the industry growth. A significant rise has been witnessed in the number of transportation infrastructure planners, engineers, and builders in the developing economies that are adopting geotextiles as durable material for the construction of highways, foundations, roads, railways, and other infrastructure. Moreover, the extending application scope of geotextile mining, shale gas, and oil drilling sites will further provide major growth avenues to the global spunbond nonwoven market.
High production volumes of textile products and pharmaceuticals in the APAC region is resulting in high consumption of spunbond nonwoven fabric. Moreover, the presence of a robust textile industry in the region will also supplement market share through 2027.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of spunbond nonwovens for food packaging applications across the U.S. Moreover, the European counsel and FDA have also approved the use of the material in medical & healthcare applications. These factors are poised to stimulate spunbond nonwoven market growth over the forecast period.
Key players operating in the global spunbond nonwoven market are:
Freudenberg Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Berry Global Group, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, FITESA S.A., Low & Bonar PLC, Toray Industries, Pegas Nonwovens, and Avgol Nonwoven Industries, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Based on material, the nonwoven polypropylene fabric is estimated to witness high demand on account of its low density and low costs. Moreover, surging product demand critical applications, such as filtration processes and automotive due to their excellent chemical resistance and hydrophobic properties, will also boost segmental growth through 2027.
Based on function, the disposables segment is expected to account for 65% of the market share, generating USD 16.3 billion in terms of revenue by 2027 due to the increased product demand for medical and personal hygiene applications. Moreover, the new popular trend of disposable sheet masks, mainly among millennials, is further augmenting product demand.
The durable spunbond nonwovens segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027 on account of extensive product applications, including geotextiles, household products roofing products, insulation & packaging materials, home furnishings, and others.
On the basis of application, the personal hygiene segment accounted for 55% of market share in 2019 is expected to generate the highest revenue share through 2027 on account of high product consumption of the production of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine care products. Moreover, a rise in the childbirth rate worldwide, along with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of baby diapers, will further boost product demand.
In terms of end-use, the agricultural sector is anticipated to be a major revenue pocket for the spunbond nonwoven market over the forecast period. Farmers are extensively utilizing spunbond nonwoven cover fabrics in fields to create an optimal microclimate for plant growth and development. Growing product adoption to guard crops, in pots for biodegradable plants, and as greenhouse shades to protect from harmful effects of pesticides will boost segmental growth.
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the majority of the spunbond nonwoven market in 2019 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 7.5% through 2027. The regional industry growth is driven by increasing disposable income and growing demand for feminine hygiene items, disposable diapers, wipes, and other products in the region.
Europe is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% over the projected timeframe on account of surging demand for health care products along with large-scale manufacturing of auto parts in the region.
North America accounted for 22.5% of the spunbond nonwoven market share in 2019 and is estimated to witness significant growth on account of strong demand from end-use industries in the region, including automotive, healthcare, hygiene, and personal care industries.
In April 2020, NatureWorks LLC, a leading manufacturer of polymer-based bioplastics, donated PLA bioplastic to produce 2 million/week reusable N95 masks from a new nonwoven structure amidst the coronavirus crisis.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market on the basis of material type, function, end-use, and region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polypropylene
Polyester
Polyethylene
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Durable
Disposable
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Personal Hygiene
Medical and Healthcare
Geotextiles
Others
Automotive
Filtration
Printing and Packaging
Textiles
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
