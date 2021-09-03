Seattle’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Kids Get Ready for the New School Year

Church of Scientology Seattle Each year, Volunteer Ministers from the Seattle Church of Scientology take part in the annual back-to-school drive sponsored by the Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne. This year, Ivy Garner made sure there were backpacks for Mary’s Place toddlers.

Seattle Scientology Volunteer Ministers help on a school supplies drive for underserved kids sponsored by Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Volunteer Ministers from the Seattle Church of Scientology take part in the Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne back-to-school drive to provide underserved children with supplies to help them get the new school year off to a great start.

This year’s drive benefits youngsters from Mary’s Place—a Seattle nonprofit that provides safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness.

The Volunteer Ministers assembled 200 backpacks and sets of supplies for students, paid for by donations from the Ministry’s many interfaith partners. Supplies included dictionaries, packets of tissues, pens, pencils, highlighters, notebooks, and other essential items to give the children a great start to the year. There were also high-quality headphones. Flash drives were provided by Dignity Seattle.

But Ivy Garner, who joined her parents on the project, pointed out that the backpacks are much too big for the youngest children at Mary’s Place. She wanted to make sure the toddlers also had a choice of smaller backpacks and toys, so she and her parents provided these for Mary’s Place children.

“We’ve found that in this current climate, it’s more important than ever that we come together as a community to help these kids, from the youngest to high school age, to have basics they need to succeed,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the Seattle Church of Scientology. “For Ivy, it was all about one child helping others and it brought her a great deal of joy to work with her parents to make that contribution.”

In an email thanking the volunteers and donors, the Mary’s Place administrative coordinator said, “the kids and families were so excited by the backpacks and supplies.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church is configured to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.