Food Flavors Market Size, Revenue, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028
Market Size – USD 23.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for authentic Food FlavorsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Flavors Market was valued at USD 23.09 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.33 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Food flavors are additives that are used during food preparation in order to alter or enhance the taste and smell of the food product. These additives are sued in small proportions and are not expected to be consumed alone.
This report on the Food Flavors market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Food Flavors market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.
Key Players profiled in study:
Key participants include Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), Frutarom (Israel), Sensient (US), MANE (France), Takasago (Japan), T.Hasegawa (Japan), and Robertet (France).
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• This industry is growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 4.9% and 4.8% CAGR, respectively. Increase in demand for authentic and exotic flavorings is expected to drive the growth of food flavors.
• According to a research around 10,000 natural flavoring substances are identified in the nature, however, only 2,500 flavoring substances are being used by this industry.
• Artificial or synthetic products are not expected to add much nutritional value to the products but can cause various health issues if consumed in excess quantities due to the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides.
• Most of the ‘natural flavors’ label on products are not completely safe since these are prepared from artificial ingredients but since the chemical compound of the end product is same as the natural counterparts, it is labeled as natural.
• Some of the health issues pertaining to consumption of artificial flavorings include development of allergy or food sensitivity, dizziness, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.
Market Segmentation:
Origin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Natural
• Artificial
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Brown Chocolate & Vanilla
• Dairy
• Fruits & Nuts
• Spices
• Others
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Beverages
• Dairy
• Confectionery & Snacks
• Meat
• Others
Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Liquid
• Dry
• Gas
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of the Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
Objective of Studies:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food Flavors market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food Flavors market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
