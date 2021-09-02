Air Quality permits under review, September 2, 2021

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Black Hawk County John Deere Product Engineering Center – 6725 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls. The application was submitted to operate their existing farm machinery and equipment facility. The public comment period ends Oct. 2.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County John Deere Product Engineering Center – 6725 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls. Project No. 21-235, Increase the maximum fuel amount allowed to be used in P and E Engine Test Cell and its crankcase ventilation. The public comment period starts Sept. 7 and ends Oct. 6.

Lee County Iowa Fertilizer Company – 3550 180th St., Wever. Project No. 20-126, Modification of the permit for equipment leaks. This project was to correct the calculation of potential emissions from equipment leaks and update Best Available Control Technology requirements. The operating limits and associated record keeping requirements in the permit were also updated. The public comment period ends Oct. 2.