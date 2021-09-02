PSD News Release: Missing KCCC pre-trial detainee Benjamin Brown back in custody

Newsroom Posted on Sep 2, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – Benjamin Brown turned himself in voluntarily at the Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Brown is a pre-trial inmate who was confirmed missing from Tuesday’s 10pm headcount. How he escaped is under investigation. Kauai Police were notified of his return so he could be arrested and booked on the new escape charge.

Brown is awaiting trial for misdemeanor Abuse of a Family/Household Member.

