Dr. Dye Sub Presents New Dye Sub Printers
New Mutoh XpertJet 1642WR and XpertJet 1682WR
I am pleased to work with InkJetBiz to provide an overview of both the Mutoh XpertJet 1682WR and the Mutoh XpertJet 1642WR. Both the XPJ 1642WR and XPJ 1682WR offer great value for professionals.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dye Sub has been very busy recently recording new videos for IJB customers. In the last several days Dr. Dye Sub has released four new videos that address new printers from Mutoh, the XpertJet 1642WR and the XpertJet 1682WR. Both the XPJ1682WR and the XPJ1642WR are dye sub printers with the XPJ 1682WR able to image with eight colors and the XPJ 1642WR four colors.
— Dr. Dye Sub
The new videos can be found on the InkJetBiz YouTube channel. The four new videos are as follows:
• Dr. Dye Sub Presents Mutoh XpertJet 1682WR Dye Sublimation Printer
• Dr. Dye Sub Presents Mutoh XpertJet 1642WR Dye Sublimation Printer
• Dr. Dye Sub Presents Mutoh XpertJet 1642WR Advanced Printing Features
• Dr. Dye Sub Presents Mutoh XpertJet 1642WR Media Handling Capabilities
The InkJetBiz YouTube Channel can be found by clicking: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkHcBWwlN_AbQNcpFx5Fnw
Additional information regarding the Mutoh XpertJet 1682WR can be found on the IJB website located at: https://www.inkjetbiz.com/mutoh-xpertjet-1682wr-dye-sublimation-printer-p/p-002-xpj1682.htm
As mentioned in previous blogs, Dr. Dye Sub is an animated character developed by the sales and marketing team at InkJetBiz. The questions that have been addressed initially are questions that have been sent to the team at InkJetBiz in the past. Questions and answers are continually updated and are located on the InkJetBiz website, YouTube account and other social media platforms.
ABOUT InkJetBiz
InkJetBiz provides customers with the most advanced and highest-quality digital imaging solutions possible at an affordable price. Visit IJB’s e-commerce website at www.inkjetbiz.com.
With more than 20 years of experience, InkJetbiz offers the highest level of product quality and consistency for wide-format and desktop printers. We take pride in the fact that all our original inks are made in the USA. We offer complete solutions for textile transfers, dye sublimation, color separation along with other important markets including signage, proofing, fine arts graphic arts and photography. We represent a variety of products from leading digital imaging companies such as GO, Mutoh, Mogk, Shock Line, CADLink and others.
