Travel Advisory: Daytime Lane Shifts and Closures Coming for Post Road in North Kingstown

As part of an ongoing $10.5 million project to correct chronic street flooding on a section of Post Road (Route 1) in North Kingstown, RIDOT will begin a series of weekday lane closures and shifts from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, September 7.

RIDOT, in conjunction with the Town of North Kingstown, will first replace a water line on the southbound side of Post Road, between Bruster Drive and Austin Road. The town also will coordinate service line connections with adjoining homes and businesses once the line is installed.

For the first week of work, one of the two southbound lanes will be closed during the day. Starting the week of September 13, the two southbound lanes will be closed with Post Road reduced to one lane in each direction, shifted to the northbound side of the road. In early to mid-October, the water line work will be done and RIDOT will begin installation of a new drainage system. Traffic impacts will be the same, with only one lane of travel open in each direction for Post Road during weekdays.

All travel lanes will be restored after work each day and no work is scheduled on nights, weekends or holidays. Motorists however may encounter a rough driving surface.

Before the end of the year, RIDOT will install temporary paving that will provide a smooth driving surface through the winter months. Next spring, the project will resume with continued work on the drainage system, connecting it to the underground infiltration system. Final completion, including resurfacing the road, is expected by late spring 2023.

Construction of a large underground infiltration system on a 1.5-acre parcel of land the Department acquired just north of Bruster Drive is scheduled to begin early next year. The system will accept stormwater from Post Road and adjacent properties and allow it to slowly percolate into the ground.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The improvements to Post Road were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.