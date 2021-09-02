ERP Market in North America Experiencing Exponential Growth
BFSI and retail sectors have shown significant growth in terms of ERP deployment during the last decades.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the demand among the organizations to improve operational efficiency and streamlining business processes are the major factors that drive the growth of the ERP market. In addition, rise in competition compels enterprises to adopt ERP software to remain competitive in the market. However, high cost of the software and the availability of open source applications hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the acceptance of cloud-based deployment model in high-tech sectors such as aerospace & defense sector is anticipated to create the major opportunities in the ERP market. The ERP market in North America is expected to grow with significant growth rate and present strong opportunities for ERP developers in the region.
In addition, it also includes ERP software deployment statistics for sub-industries and their individual codes. For instance, market size and forecast for the all the sub-categories of mining group including metal mining, coal mining, oil and gas extraction; and mining and quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels have been provided in the report. Similarly, ERP deployment statistics for metal mining’s individual codes, such as iron ores, copper ores, lead and zinc ores; gold and silver ores; ferroalloy ores, except vanadium; metal mining services; and miscellaneous mining services have been provided in the study.
Key Finding of Thenorth America ERP Software Market:
Majority of the manufacturing companies have deployed ERP in the North America region.
The transportation and public utilities and public administration services are the major growing industries, during the forecast period.
BFSI and retail sectors have shown significant growth in terms of ERP deployment during the last decades.
