Ben’s Garage Door and Gage Supply Now Offering Comprehensive Line of LiftMaster Professional Models

LiftMaster is one of the top names in the smart home industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply is pleased to announce it now has an extensive inventory of LiftMaster professional garage door and gate models.Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply is the leading garage door and gate supply company in Los Angeles, California. The company provides complete garage door and gate services, ranging from installation, repair, and maintenance. Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply is renowned throughout the Los Angeles area and boasts hundreds of 5-star reviews on various platforms.Recently, Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply wrote an article about the best garage door openers in 2022 . The article provides in-depth insider information about which garage door openers are the best option for property owners, with LiftMaster openers being at the top of the list for garage door openers.“We only use the most professional models from the LiftMaster system, as it is one of the most trusted names when it comes to garage door openers,” says Ben Vainer, owner of Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply. “What’s neat about LiftMaster is that most of their models use MyQ technology, which allows you to operate the opener through your smartphone. We love this brand so much that we now have an extensive inventory of various professional models to choose from.”Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply offers the following LiftMaster professional models:• LiftMaster 828LM• LiftMaster 8500• LiftMaster 8355• LiftMaster 8550• LiftMaster 877Max• LiftMaster WLED• LiftMaster LA400• LiftMaster 8160W• LiftMaster 893Max• LiftMaster 8365• LiftMaster LA500For more information about Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply, or to learn more about the best garage door openers in 2022, please visit https://www.bensgaragedoorandgatesupply.com/the-best-garage-door-openers-2022/ About Ben’s Garage Door & Gate SupplyBen’s Garage Door and Gate Supply is an expert installation company dealing in high-end garage doors, gates, and parts. The company installs all types and models of garage doors and gates for its Los Angeles residential clients. Additionally, the company also provides custom installations, allowing clients to personalize their garage door or gate to match a specific curb appeal.Ben’s Garage Door and Gate Supply is a LiftMaster and Diamond Springs authorized dealer – both leading American garage door and gate manufacturers.