Veripath is Pleased to Announce it has Completed the Purchase of Approximately 10,500 Acres of Farmland
With this addition, the land base held by Veripath’s fund portfolios is approximately 90,000 acres .CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veripath Farmland Partners LP (“Veripath”) is pleased to announce that its fund portfolios have recently finalized the purchase of approximately 10,500 acres of farmland in Alberta. With this addition, the land base held by Veripath’s fund portfolios is approximately 90,000 acres bringing aggregate assets managed by Veripath to over $160M.
Veripath operates on the conviction that worldwide demand for the agricultural products used for food, feed, and fuel makes farmland an excellent long-term investment and that compelling valuation discounts are present in the Canadian market. In addition, Canadian farmland has demonstrated a strong historic capability of hedging both inflationary and stagflationary economic climates.
Since its official offering memorandum launch in 2020, Veripath has experienced rapid growth as capital allocators seek exposure to the Canadian farmland asset class. Veripath’s offerings can be accessed through several full-service Canadian broker dealers. Utilising a unique split fund, evergreen structure, Veripath opens the Canadian farmland thesis to a large universe of investors and makes compliance with the various provincial farmland ownership regulations simple and straightforward. Canadian farmland allocations have several compelling characteristics that make them a worthwhile portfolio allocation for both institutional and retail investors and Veripath’s structures are available to both.
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted returns. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com/resources.
Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Veripath or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The AUM, acreage and the percentage increases thereof contained in this press release represent aggregate information across all portfolios managed or sub-managed by Veripath, including Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP.
