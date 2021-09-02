Aldez North America, NVBDC Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business, becomes NVBDC's newest Corporate Member
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business
National Veteran Business Development Council welcomes Aldez North America as their 100th Corporate Member.
Established in 1998, Aldez North America, with its headquarters in Michigan, is an award-winning supplier of manufacturing support services. The company offers parts sorting & inspection, MRO crib management, logistics, supply & packaging, and distribution and warehousing to automotive OEM’s and Tier One Suppliers. With locations across the US, their dedicated team is composed of former military leaders with extensive knowledge in supply chain management and product flow. This includes their CEO, Jeff Copek, who served a 15-year career in the United States Army including six combat tours to Afghanistan and Iraq. Jeffrey Copek was medically retired and thereafter joined Aldez. He brings to Aldez extensive strategic planning, purchasing, and operations management skills. We are proud to have Jeff Copek on NVBDC’s Advisory Board bringing his military experience, corporate support through his Veteran Owned Business providing guidance to our mission and goals.
“Patriotism is not a frenzied outburst of emotion, but a long and steady dedication of a lifetime” Said By: Jeff Copek, CEO, Aldez North America
For over twenty years, Aldez has been an award-winning supplier of services to automotive manufactures and their suppliers. With this extensive experience, and a proud history as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business, they specialize in managing and streaming non-core production operations so their clients can focus on their core business. Offering: Inventory Management and Distribution services, Packaging solutions, and Production Line services. At Aldez they recognize every one of their customers’ businesses are unique. Aldez North America leverages their decades of operational expertise to custom design solutions that meet the specific needs of the customer, always keeping quality, efficiency, and cost containment a high priority. At Aldez, they have only one mission- to exceed their customers’ expectations with exceptional service, total commitment, and operation excellence. This mission steers every decision they make from who they hire to how they deliver.
For years, Aldez has been choosing local charities to support. They have a 17-year tradition of conducting multiple annual Thanksgiving meal drives across their multiple locations during the month of November. Their staff brings the same work ethic and generosity they use to serve their clients to help the families who need a boost over the holidays. It is Aldez’s honor to carry on this feeding of families by donating, delivering, and helping to organize family meals in their community. In addition to their Thanksgiving tradition, Aldez employees support a variety of other charities throughout the year including Toys for Tots, Operation Homefront, and Holiday Toy Programs for military families. Jeff Copek is also a strong supporter of Veterans charities and he serves on the board of the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC).
"Supplier diversity offers the benefit of choosing products and services provided by organizations which were established by a wide variety of people, cultures, and lifestyles. The vast mix of backgrounds and perspectives offered by these organizations are indispensable for maintaining a successful company, able to relate to an immense customer base.” Said By: Jennifer K, Procurement
Aldez welcomes home Veterans, and they thank you for your service. They are proud to welcome Veterans to apply and are committed to providing jobs to qualified candidates. Diverse suppliers can email for more information and to register here: divsup@aldezna.com.
“We are proud to have the support of our corporations to expand our initiatives and empower veteran entrepreneurism. NVBDC Corporate Members are providing access and opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses to help their growth, sustainability, and success. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Aldez and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
