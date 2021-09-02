TCOM, Global Leader in Elevated Awareness, Exhibits Innovative Missile Defense ISR Solutions at MSPO Defense Conference
TCOM, Global Leader in Elevated Awareness, to Exhibit Innovative Missile Defense ISR Solutions at the MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland.
TCOM, LP, the global leader in elevated ISR Awareness Solutions, has announced it will exhibit its latest solutions for Critical Infrastructure Force Protection, Distant Warning & Targeting, and Maritime and Border Security. The MSPO conference will be held between September 7-10, 2021, in Kielce, Poland. TCOM, LP will exhibit at Booth E-52. MSPO's International Defense Industry Exhibition is considered one of the globe's most important defense industry events.
— TCOM, LP
TCOM will specifically feature its strategic Lighter-Than-Air 71Meter and 74Meter Persistent Surveillance Aerostat Platforms to optimize Missile Defense programs for European governments. As the number of military threats continues to grow for long-distant scenarios, Governments have a critical need to possess the ability to sense far beyond an active conflict that is critical to national security.
Designed to enhance customers’ effectiveness in today’s multi-domain operations, TCOM’s Lighter-Than-Air systems provide a persistent presence complimenting and enhancing UAVs, Aircraft, and satellites. Capable of providing three hundred-sixty-degree coverage for detection, surveillance, monitoring, and targeting on long endurance missions exceeding 14 days, Lighter-Than-Air platforms create a unique ability to understand life patterns in areas of interest.
TCOM enables a true system-of-systems approach to meet its customers’ objectives effectively and efficiently. With 50 years of operational experience, TCOM can provide customers stand-alone Lighter-Than-Air systems, enhanced sensor packages and upgraded command and control for their current systems, or a complete C5ISR deployment with multiple platform types and communications networks.
About TCOM, L.P.:
TCOM, LP, a long-time global leader in Lighter-Than-Air platforms, is proud to offer a full line of elevated awareness solutions. Combining custom selections of the world’s most advanced sensors, customer-specific communications, and intelligent user interfaces with a broad range of airborne platforms provides the end-user with a cost-effective unparalleled capability. For more information, visit www.TCOMLP.com.
TCOM's Lighter-Than-Air Elevated Awareness Aerostat Platforms