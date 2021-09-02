Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,652 in the last 365 days.

TCOM, Global Leader in Elevated Awareness, Exhibits Innovative Missile Defense ISR Solutions at MSPO Defense Conference

TCOM Logo

TCOM's 74M Lighter-Than-Air Aerostat ISR Platform for Persistent Surveillance

TCOM, Global Leader in Elevated Awareness, to Exhibit Innovative Missile Defense ISR Solutions at the MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland.

TCOM will specifically feature its strategic Lighter-Than-Air 71Meter and 74Meter Persistent Surveillance Aerostat Platforms to optimize Missile Defense programs for European governments.”
— TCOM, LP
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCOM, LP, the global leader in elevated ISR Awareness Solutions, has announced it will exhibit its latest solutions for Critical Infrastructure Force Protection, Distant Warning & Targeting, and Maritime and Border Security. The MSPO conference will be held between September 7-10, 2021, in Kielce, Poland. TCOM, LP will exhibit at Booth E-52. MSPO’s International Defense Industry Exhibition is considered one of the globe’s most important defense industry events.

TCOM will specifically feature its strategic Lighter-Than-Air 71Meter and 74Meter Persistent Surveillance Aerostat Platforms to optimize Missile Defense programs for European governments. As the number of military threats continues to grow for long-distant scenarios, Governments have a critical need to possess the ability to sense far beyond an active conflict that is critical to national security.

Designed to enhance customers’ effectiveness in today’s multi-domain operations, TCOM’s Lighter-Than-Air systems provide a persistent presence complimenting and enhancing UAVs, Aircraft, and satellites. Capable of providing three hundred-sixty-degree coverage for detection, surveillance, monitoring, and targeting on long endurance missions exceeding 14 days, Lighter-Than-Air platforms create a unique ability to understand life patterns in areas of interest.

TCOM enables a true system-of-systems approach to meet its customers’ objectives effectively and efficiently. With 50 years of operational experience, TCOM can provide customers stand-alone Lighter-Than-Air systems, enhanced sensor packages and upgraded command and control for their current systems, or a complete C5ISR deployment with multiple platform types and communications networks.

About TCOM, L.P.:
TCOM, LP, a long-time global leader in Lighter-Than-Air platforms, is proud to offer a full line of elevated awareness solutions. Combining custom selections of the world’s most advanced sensors, customer-specific communications, and intelligent user interfaces with a broad range of airborne platforms provides the end-user with a cost-effective unparalleled capability. For more information, visit www.TCOMLP.com.

Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178
email us here

TCOM's Lighter-Than-Air Elevated Awareness Aerostat Platforms

You just read:

TCOM, Global Leader in Elevated Awareness, Exhibits Innovative Missile Defense ISR Solutions at MSPO Defense Conference

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.