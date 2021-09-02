Governor Phil Scott Announces Award of Over $13 Million in Community Development Block Grants

Morrisville, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott joined Town officials and the Lamoille Housing Partnership to celebrate the construction of 24 new units of mixed-income housing at the Village Center Apartments as well as announcing $13,258,021 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awards that have been made to 25 communities throughout Vermont. This funding through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) will support a broad range of projects that will accelerate pandemic recovery, build more affordable housing and strengthen communities across the state.

“We all know what a tough year and a half it has been but I’m very hopeful for our future. Projects like the Village Center Apartments and other CBDG funded initiatives address critical needs like housing and childcare, and they keep us all moving forward, together,” said Governor Scott. “I want to thank our congressional delegation for their support of this program, as well as my team at the Department of Housing and Community Development, legislators and all those who work on these projects. We all need to keep pulling in the same direction towards a more prosperous future for every corner of our state.”

“From breathing new life into a historic general store in Calais to the construction of new affordable housing in Colchester, these projects will go a long way to making Vermont more affordable for all Vermonters and ensuring the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will make the state stronger in the long run,” said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “These projects, many of which have already broken ground, will support the State’s economic recovery efforts and help us come out of the pandemic in a position to better support our neighbors.”

The Vermont Community Development Program, a part of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, awards approximately $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the federal CDBG program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is targeted to address the needs of lower-income Vermonters and represents a true partnership between the federal, state and local government.

Vermont’s congressional delegation, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has been steadfast in supporting the funding that makes the program possible, including $1.5M in recovery housing funding to assist individuals in recovery and build recovery homes and an additional $8.8 million in CDBG-CV funding to support businesses, public facilities, and service programs that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders and Representative Welch said: “These projects represent the commitment of Vermonters to helping their neighbors and supporting their communities as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The path to recovery is different for each community in Vermont. As a delegation, we support the Community Development Block Grant program because it gives communities the flexibility they need to forge their own recovery. We congratulate each community receiving an award today and thank the dedicated Vermonters who are working to ensure housing, economic vitality, and community resilience in their towns, villages and cities.”

For more information and a full list of project descriptions, please visit our website here.

Community Development Block Grant Awards:

Town of Alburgh – Alburgh Community Child Care Facility ($440,000)

Town of Arlington – Arlington Community Arts and Wellness ($25,000)

Town of Bakersfield – Brigham Academy Feasibility Study ($45,000)

City of Barre – Barre Recovery Residence ($500,000)

Town of Bennington – 219 Pleasant Street Housing ($268,408 - Enhancement)

Town of Berlin – Fox Run Housing ($1,000,000)

Town of Brattleboro – Tri-Park Mobile Home Park ($30,000 - Enhancement)

Town of Calais – East Calais Community Store & Apartments ($383,000)

Town of Colchester – Stuart Avenue Apartments ($650,000)

Town of Fair Haven – Fair Haven Community Center ($250,000 - Enhancement)

Town of Guilford – Guilford Free Library Expansion Study ($4,919 - Enhancement)

Town of Hartford – Cornerstone Community Center Planning ($43,970)

Town of Middlebury – Lindale Mobile Home Park ($350,000)

Town of Morristown – Village Center Apartments ($550,000)

Town of Randolph – Randolph Village Water System ($300,000)

Town of Randolph – Orange County Parent and Child Center ($50,000)

Town of Rochester – Rochester High School Repurposing Study ($50,000)

Town of Rockingham – Bellows Falls Garage Housing ($292,745)

Town of Rupert – Sheldon Store Redevelopment Plan ($43,260)

Town of South Hero – Bayview Crossing Senior Housing ($730,000)

City of St. Albans – Spectrum Youth and Family Services ($300,000)

Community Development Recovery Housing Program (RHP) Awards:

City of Barre – Barre Recovery Residence ($500,000)

Town of Johnson – Jenna’s Sober Living ($200,000)

Community Development CARES Act Awards:

(Municipal and non-profit Public Facility and Public Service Program)

Town of Fairfield – Fairfield Community Center ($77,255)

Town of Bradford – Space on Main ($13,897)

City of Burlington – COVID response ($388,940)

City of St. Albans – Healthy Roots Collaborative ($72,939)

City of Vergennes – Boys and Girls Club ($9,300)

Community Development CARES Act Business Stabilization Program Awards:

(Administered regionally as the Sole Proprietor Program)

Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation ($1,844,694 - Addison, Bennington, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington and Windham counties)

Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission ($1,744,694 - Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Orange, Orleans and Windsor counties)

Community Development CARES Act Housing Stabilization Program Awards:

(Administered regionally by NeighborWorks of America – HomeOwnership Centers)

Champlain Housing Trust ($490,692 - Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties)

NeighborWorks of Western Vermont ($425,172- Addison, Bennington and Rutland Counties)

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust ($395,537 - Windham and Windsor Counties)

Rural Edge ($309,490 - Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties)

Downstreet Housing ($379,109 - Lamoille, Orange and Washington Counties)

About the Department of Housing and Community Development

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works to support vibrant and resilient communities, promote safe and affordable housing for all, protect the state’s historic resources, and improve the quality of life for Vermonters.

About the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD)

The mission of ACCD is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit accd.vermont.gov.

For more information on the VCDP or any CDBG awards, please contact Nathan Cleveland at nathan.cleveland@vermont.gov or 802-585-5659

