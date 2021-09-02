Fantom Joins Hands With StrongBlock To Offer Nodes-as-a-Service

Fantom's full blockchain nodes will now be offered by StrongBlock, which is a pioneer of Nodes-as-a-Service and rewards node creators for their participation. This collaboration is one of the diverse partnerships Fantom is building to extend the outreach and user base.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrongBlock envisions an ecosystem where users without technical abilities can launch full blockchain nodes on their own and, in turn, be rewarded with the protocol’s native tokens such as STRONG.







StrongBlock is known to have good community backing. This collaboration with Fantom will open up a door of opportunities for its users exposed to new and innovative blockchain companies such as Fantom and gain rewards. To further incentivize its users, the node service provider recently launched an NFT line which node operators can stake for even more earnings.

Fantom will be subsidizing a portion of its node rewards for the StrongBlock community, who will receive the rewards in FTM tokens. This will be a significant advantage for the users as they can leverage these tokens in diverse ways, such as investing them in the project for passive income, among other purposes.

CEO of Fantom, Michael Kong, is 'extremely confident' that this partnership would boost the awareness and reliability of the platform.

StrongBlock has created about 77000 nodes until now, with a participant count of over 11500 on the platform. Thus, the platform provides networks with the necessary resources to accomplish better security, decentralization, and diversity with these nodes. This will be of great value to the Fantom blockchain. However, it doesn't stop there.

StrongBlock also intends to initiate plans for building an innovative validator and also node pool. Soon, StrongBlock might also become a Fantom validator.

David Moss, the founder of StrongBlock, has immense faith in the STRONG node army that continues to grow vibrantly with this new opportunity headed their way. He also believes that the community will be of great value to Fantom in its expansion and adoption.

Both the companies look forward to how this collaboration will unfold. Fantom has multiple ventures partnering with a company backed by a strong community; this is one of them.

Besides this, Fantom has a series of plans and ventures that it’s working on, and it’d be pretty interesting to see what other communities and industries the company looks to dip its toes in.

About Fantom

Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in about a second and cost one cent on average. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases.



About StrongBlock

StrongBlock is the first and only multi-chain Nodes-as-a-Service platform to reward nodes for supporting their blockchain infrastructure.

The STRONG protocol and node reward mechanism, integrated with NFT tokens, lay the foundation for more robust, secure, and economically sound blockchain networks.

STRONG enables decentralized governance of its community DeFi protocol. STRONG is not a fundraising device or investment opportunity.



Media Contact:



Simone Pomposi

Fantom Foundation

pr@fantom.foundation

https://fantom.foundation