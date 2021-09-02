Global CBRN Market is Projected to Reach a market value of US$ 15.5 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global CBRN Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Type (Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, Radiological), End Use (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Equipment Type (Detection, Protection, Contamination, Simulation & Training), PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global CBRN market was valued at US$ 9.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 15.5 billion by 2031. The market is driven by factors such as growing conflicts among nations. Further, stockpiling of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) by countries and threats from terrorist groups are the factors that are expected to fuel the market. Spending by military forces on increasing soldier survivability in the war zone against CBRN threats and emerging biological-threats among the general population are the factors driving the CBRN market.

COVID-19 Impact on CBRN Market

COVID-19 outbreak has raised awareness among the countries against the biological threats and has promoted use of detection and protection technologies for mitigation of risk. Use of masks, gloves, infrared temperature sensors, PPE kites, among others have increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. The countries have been seriously affected due to the strict lockdown imposed to control virus spread. The restriction on national and international travel and trade has directly impacted the supply chain of companies.

Market Drivers

Proliferation Risks from Unstable States and Regions

Non-proliferation norms that have been laid out to stop the accumulation of CBRN weapons especially nuclear weapons, disarm the countries currently possessing nuclear capabilities and to encourage peaceful use of nuclear energy. However, countries in regions like Middle East and Asia Pacific have started accumulation of these weapons for use in war time. There has been an uneven participation in the non-proliferation and nuclear security related treaties in the Easter Asian countries which has raised serious concern.

Increasing Demand for Soldier Survivability Remains a Priority Among Military Forces

Increasing threat from CBRN threats has led to an growth in the preparedness against such attacks. The countries are procuring products and services that will help in increasing the survivability of military forces. These technologies help the soldiers mitigate the risk of CBRN threats by providing protection such as CBRN resistant vehicles, clothing and providing CBRN training.

Market Opportunities

Miniaturisation & Portability

Research and development department of the CBRN companies are focused on development of smaller, lighter and portable CBRN detectors to meet diverse capability requirements

Complex Military Requirements

Diverse military requirements for CBRN systems combined with the complexity of developing integrated solutions will drive innovation in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include AirBoss of America Corporation, Argon Electronics, Avon Rubber, BioFire Defense, Bioquell, Blücher GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group PLC. Companies in the market are focusing on acquisitions to strengthen their position in the CBRN market. For instance, in November 2017, 3M completed the acquisition of North Carolina-based Scott Safety. The acquisition helped the company in expanding their product portfolio in the protective equipment segment in the CBRN market . Companies are continuously upgrading their products to meet the needs of the customers and ensure the technologies remain updated to fight the growing CBRN attacks.

