South Loop Montessori Rebrands as American Montessori Academy to Better Reflect Its Growing Community of Families, Educators and Students

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Montessori Academy (AMA), formerly South Loop Montessori School, has announced that it has rebranded to better reflect its growing community of families, educators and students and commitment to the Montessori philosophy, as well as developments within the schools and an additional campus set to open in Chicago’s Uptown-Andersonville neighborhood this fall.

"We are excited to reintroduce families to our schools with an identity that celebrates our Montessori way of life," said Mahdi Dadrass, CEO and Co-Founder of American Montessori Academy. "Our updated brand reflects growth and the strength of our community who not only persevered through pandemic-related challenges, but uncovered innovations in Montessori education and helped bring new concepts to life that cultivate meaningful and rewarding school experiences for children."

The renaming to American Montessori Academy (AMA) comes after the pandemic emerged and the schools re-licensed as Emergency Child Care Centers (ECCC) with a mixture of on-campus and remote learning. The school was recognized as a leading example of excellence for operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak and introduced new protocols and resources.

AMA launched its @Home Remote Learning program to continue instruction with one of the only online education platforms that is truly Montessori-driven for students learning across the country. It features a constantly evolving curriculum on a custom developed platform with video content, online lessons, and learning sessions that mimic a classroom experience as best as possible. The school also piloted a subscription Montessori Box that delivers Montessori Materials that children are naturally drawn to work with to hone developmental moments and important concepts and skills.

When AMA welcomed students back to the campus in-person at full capacity in late 2020, the school leadership resumed plans to expand operations with a new campus in the Uptown-Andersonville neighborhood. The additional facility will feature eight state-of-the-art Montessori classrooms, uniquely designed to the needs of its students with defined spaces for each part of the curriculum, as well as an expansive natural playground and other attributes of a 21st century learning environment in which children will grow to their fullest potential.

The newly constructed school will serve more than 140 children ranging from 8 weeks to 9 years of age. Applications for student pre-enrollment are being accepted on the AMA’s new website — available online at AMAschools.com — which also reflects the updated brand and offers more resources for parents. For example, virtual campus tours have been made available, updates to better integrate with remote learning, and ongoing insights and school news will be posted regularly, as well as other key information about the school and Montessori Method.

About American Montessori Academy

American Montessori Academy is a network of independent learning institutions that aim to deliver the highest standard of Montessori education by meeting the academic, social, emotional, spiritual and intellectual needs of children 8 weeks to 9 years of age. It offers year-round, all-day programs based upon the Montessori Method in stimulating learning facilities, located in Chicago’s South Loop and Andersonville neighborhoods, with affiliates on the North Shore, and at home through engaging remote learning curriculum and delivered learning materials with the subscription AMA Montessori Box. It is a Full Member School of the American Montessori Society (AMS), a member of the Association of Illinois Montessori Schools and is registered with the Illinois State Board of Education, with programs licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

