Health Book Provides Masterclass in Nutrition and Essential Herbs
Spencer Masterson invites readers to "Discover The 5 Treasures For Better Health"
Proper nutrition, essential herbs, proper exercise, plenty of hydration and a journey of personal development, these await readers in the pages of Spencer Masterson's guide to wellness that will help them "Discover The 5 Treasures For Better Health." With this, they will see the fundamental elements that tie both physical well-being with personal growth and actualization, as Masterson shows them the path that combines both and leads to fulfillment in life.
Masterson outlines the basic steps to improve one's health. The five aforementioned components, which he calls the five simple treasures, are the principal aspects to cultivate in order to transform how one looks and feels. Additionally, while healthiness is often viewed as something difficult to attain, requiring sacrifices or a lot of effort and expenses, Masterson helps readers discover that the road to better health is actually quite simple. His method is accessible to anyone, not just those with the resources to purchase expensive health products or a surplus of time to spend at the gym. By delving into the fine details of each fundamental of health, he lets his readers gain a deeper understanding and equips them with the knowledge needed to apply these health tips in their own lives.
He goes through this process step by step, enumerating the CAUSES of illnesses affecting people and the solutions to prevent this or regain wellness. Masterson demonstrates how his Five Treasures are the key to changing one's life and by embracing them people can gain the motivation to rejuvenate their body. Through that process, they will also cultivate their mind and spirit and reach new levels of personal development.
"I grew up in a home that was athletic, sports, exercise, wholefoods, herbs, and personal development education [oriented]. I wanted to write about how I grew up in a home with love about these Five Treasures that helped me to be healthy. I wanted to share with others." Masterson says. The processes he outlines are methods he has practiced throughout his life. These helped him overcome health problems in his youth, so he can attest to their results. Additionally, some of the wisdom he shares were handed to him from his mother, and he also shows how these gems were passed on. With this, he shows how family and personal ties are also important in attaining a healthy lifestyle.
About the Author
Spencer Masterson is an herbalist, health and fitness coach, and an advocate of natural healing through herbs and other healing processes. He graduated as Master Herbalist in 1996 from The School of Natural Healing, founded in 1953 by Dr. John R. Christopher. Spencer founded NuLife Herbs, Inc., an herbal supplement company in Mesa, Arizona. He is driven to help educate people about herbs and other healing modalities. If you like to learn more about his Herbal Supplements, "The 5 Pack Addiction Program" Go to nulifeherbs.com.
ADDICTION WELLNESS PROGRAM...This is a program to assist those that have addictions to chemical substances such as drugs, medications, anti-depressants, alcohol, nicotine, caffeine, sugar cravings, processed foods, meats, dairy, or over-Eating.
