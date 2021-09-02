LBank Will List PIZA (Half Pizza) on September 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a global digital asset trading platform, will list PIZA on September 3, 2021. For all LBank users, the PIZA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 3, 2021.



The blockchain industry is breaking into human life at an accelerated pace and is about to introduce a new era of widespread blockchain technology and DAPPs. As a faithful preacher of blockchain technology, Half Pizza is building a decentralized incentive autonomous community on the BSC chain. Half Pizza’s PIZA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 3, 2021. As a token passed by the fast-growing diversified community platform Half Pizza, the value of PIZA grows with the continuous improvement of community autonomy, the growing number of users, the complete output of the chain-type ecology and so on.

What Is PIZA

PIZA is the token of the decentralized incentive autonomous community Half Pizza, which focuses on blockchain ecological research and community construction. Any new blockchain model, ecology and product may be used by Half Pizza as a new plate for community construction. At present, NFT art auctions and bitcoin quiz games are on-line. Half Pizza’s goal is to build an open, transparent, decentralized, tamper proof, traceable, collectively maintained, efficient and equal community. By being listed on LBank, PIZA will be able to reach out to a wider audience of investors and users of its platform.

Half Pizza Community

The tokens required for all activities in the Half Pizza community can be obtained through participation in other sections, such as game gains in the game section, and auction gains in the NFT section. And Half Pizza tokens are also designed to hold currency dividends, liquidity mining awards or participate in other community contributions, can also receive Half Pizza tokens awards.

Half Pizza provides a completely decentralized community, giving the ownership of the community back to the creator, and rewarding users with an open and transparent mechanism to increase community activity. The creator can also transfer and sell the community for revenue, and later the copyright information related to the content can be recorded, and the once centralized operation work and corresponding revenue can be distributed to users. Half Pizza essentially provides users with a platform to create communities and a tool to earn rewards for creating and operating their own communities. At the same time, it also creates autonomy for the community to improve itself.

NFT Art Auction Project

Creators of Half Pizza’s NFT sector can make handmade paintings and computer-made works of art into NFT products and set the minimum auction price for auction. Investors can inject tokens according to the percentage of the minimum auction price for investment, and the auction price of auction products will rise. When the auction is taken away, the creators and investors will share the value of the work in proportion. 4% of the return bonus pool is used for cash dividends, 3% of the return liquidity bonus pool, 2% for combustion and 1% for recommendation awards. When the products are auctioned twice and many times, 5% of the profits belong to the Creator. NFT art auction project will be held in Hangzhou, Dubai, Istanbul. Users may look forward to setting up a physical online experience store.

About PIZA Token

As for PIZA token, 10 billion is issued, the initial 8.5 billion PIZA and 120 BNB add liquidity and have been locked up, 5% community construction, 5% project function dividends, 5% airdrop and team building. 4% of the profit of each sector is used for holding currency rewards, 3% for liquidity mining rewards, 2% for burning, and 1% for referral rewards.

The listing of PIZA on LBank will undoubtedly help Half Pizza further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about PIZA Token:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HalfPizza3

Official Website: https://halfpizza.com

BscScan: https://bscscan.com/token/0xFC646D0B564bf191B3d3adF2B620a792E485e6Da

White Paper: https://halfpizza.com/report/book

Listing Announcement on LBank: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4405759487769

About LBank

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

