Luminos Graha Group Introduces A New Token, “LUMI Coin”

INDONESIA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminos Graha Group aims to change Nickel Mining Industry using Blockchain Technology. Primarily, this ERC20 standard token was launched to increase transparency while smoothening the supply chain process.

In the mining industry, the LUMI coin has already become the talk of the town. The new token “LUMI Coin” is backed by Nickle mining operations. With millions of dollars coming into this project from Nickle mining profits each month, the token value is expected to rise steadily.

After the explosive increase in the demand for electronic vehicles worldwide, giants like Tesla and EV manufacturers need more Nickle to manufacture batteries. Now, Nickel mining presents the perfect opportunity for a thriving global industry.

The complications in the mining value chain make it impossible to maintain the accuracy of information regarding traceable activities. Luminos Graha Group tackled this problem by streamlining productions while tracking mining work using blockchain. This new project has made the job easier and cheaper for the firm by reducing management stress.

Mr. Andri, CEO of the Luminos Graha Group, had this to say in a recent interview. “I am very excited to bring forward the old operational mining model and adapt to a new way of mining that is better managed with greater transparency.

With over two decades of experience, Luminos Graha is no beginner in this industry. This firm has access to mining concessions of 8 different sites in central Sulawesi. From shrimp farming to horticulture, this company has also been involved in other significant projects all around Indonesia. It further plans to leverage blockchain technology to connect stakeholders through a chain, enabling secure exchange of trade documents.

For more information, visit https://luminosmining.com.

