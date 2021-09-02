OnlyStarz - The New NSFW Cryptocurrency to Replace OnlyFans!

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi altcoin space has absolutely exploded in recent months, and the NFT sector is absolutely booming. In a world where seemingly useless JPEG images of rocks and apes are selling for millions of dollars, the line between influencer hype and real use case becomes increasingly obscure.



However, OnlyStarz seeks to define a healthy medium between the two by on-boarding influencers and also providing real world utility for their NFTs by tapping into one of the highest grossing industries in the world, Entertainment industry.

How OnlyStarz has introduced itself up to be the new and improved OnlyFans.

1. Decentralized Entertainment





Recent news of OnlyFan’s decision to ban explicit content, left creators scrambling. Although the decision was reversed, it was shocking to see how quickly and easily the regulated platform could pull the plug on creators who had built entire careers, businesses, and lifestyles around it, and their way of life remains threatened as long as they continue to use a platform regulated by banks and corporate conglomerates.

At the end of the day, these companies have card brands like VISA and MasterCard to answer to, and having people pay for a quick sneak peek of some action to only then file chargebacks on the purchases, leaves OnlyFans and its creators at risk of further scrutiny and enforcement of major banks.

OnlyStarz, on the contrary, is a community driven NSFW platform, unregulated by any one person or company, that seeks to provide its creators with a safe place to post their ‘art’ without government or corporate intervention. Furthermore, chargebacks and disputed purchases will be a thing of the past, as payments will be made in crypto through BSC or the native OnlyStarz token scheduled to ICO in the coming weeks.

2. Lower Fees and Better Treatment





Seeing as creators are the ultimate driving source of revenue for any platform such as OnlyFans, it makes fiscal sense to provide them with outstanding treatment, lower fees, and overall greater incentive to keep pushing out content regularly. While OnlyFans taxes a 20% tax of all creator revenue in fees, OnlyStarz aims to incorporate a tiered subscription based payment model for its creators, leaving the majority of creators’ earnings untouched.

The subscription models would start at $20/mo and would increase in tiers based on how many fans each specific creator has. Based on this model, creators would never have to pay over 10% in fees if even that. Furthermore, OnlyStarz claims that creators stand to make more overall with their platform as well, through the use of NFTs. Creators will have the option to upload their content in the form of NFTs to the fully integrated OnlyStarz NFT marketplace in varying scarcity.

For example, a creator could produce a video and upload it as a 1/1 original copy, 1/10, or 1/100, and auction it off to the highest bidder. Based on the recent surge in NFTs coupled with the explosive growth for private based contents on platforms like OnlyFans, this auction based selling could escalate the price of a simple video to hundreds of thousands of dollars. All these aspects, combined with a 3% creator fund built into the tokenomics of OnlyStarz, make it one of the best alternatives to OnlyFans, if not better!

3. Rewards and Incentive to Holders





A typical entertainment business is comprised of a customer paying for content. Never before, have customers been able to be considered investors of an appreciating asset. With OnlyStarz, holders and content purchasers stand to make sizable returns on their investments in many ways. 3% of every transaction gets redistributed to OnlyStarz token holders, meaning for every person selling, their share of tokens, 3% is automatically redistributed into the wallets of all other holders, including creators.

Holders can either sell their tokens for BNB, or can use them to purchase the best NFTs from the marketplace. Content doesn’t stop at a one off transaction between the creator and the customer. A purchaser of a popular NFT can choose to hold onto it, or they can turn around and auction it off as well, as the new owner of the non-fungible content.

Being one of the first buyers to get a hold of a 1/10 exclusive video from a popular creator, could turn the buyer of the content into an overnight millionaire if a bidding war occurs over the NFT they purchased. This makes OnlyStarz one of the only platform to be able to provide truly exclusive content to its community.

