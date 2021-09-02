Hydroquinone Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027
The global hydroquinone market is expected to reach USD 5.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hydroquinone Market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative research study that focuses on top players of the industry, business expansions, geographical reach, segments and sub-segments of the market, and cost and value chain analysis. It offers crucial insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, consumer preferences and demands, factors influencing the market growth, and other important data to help clients, businesses, and stakeholders capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the Hydroquinone market. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario and provides an in-depth impact analysis of the health crisis on the overall market growth.
Growing demand for hydroquinone in the cosmetic industry is driving the growth of the market. It is utilized in cosmetics as an antioxidant. Moreover, hydroquinone may be implemented as a stabilizer that impedes the polymerization process of the adhesive present in artificial nails. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted hydroquinone as an OTC (over-the-counter) skin bleaching agent intended to lighten patches of darkened skin.
Hydroquinone is considered a decent general-purpose stabilizer, inhibitor, and intermediate. One of the significant application for hydroquinone is an intermediate in the production of agricultural chemicals and dyes. It is also available in USP grades. MTBHQ (Mono-Tertiary Butyl hydroquinone) is an efficient antioxidant for oils, non-fat foods, and unstable organic solvents.
Key participants include:
Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Hiahang Industry Company Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., Honeywell International PLC, YanCheng FengYang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanxi Jin-Jin Chemical Co. Ltd., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., and Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By application, the polymerization inhibitor held a substantial market share in the year 2019.
By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 7.6% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.
By industry vertical, rubber contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 5.3% in the forecast period. Hydroquinone is used in the production of antioxidants for the processing of rubber. Rubber plays a significant role in several industries comprising automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other industries. The continuous growth in these industries is, in turn, fuelling the demand for rubber and hence the demand for hydroquinone.
The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is due to the growing demand for hydroquinone in countries such as China and India, due to the growth of the end-user industries including rubber, paints & coatings, and cosmetics industries, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hydroquinone market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Intermediate
Antioxidant
Polymerization Inhibitor
Photosensitive Chemical
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cosmetics
Polymers
Paints & Adhesives
Rubber
Others
The report also evaluates the regions of the market with regards to the market size, share, volume, value, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, trends, consumer demands, and the existence of key players in major geographical regions of the world. It also covers a country-wise analysis to provide better insights into the market growth and upcoming growth opportunities. The key regions assessed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
