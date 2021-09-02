Hybrid Fabric Market Size, Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026
The Hybrid Fabric Market is expected to reach USD 564.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hybrid Fabric market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Hybrid Fabric Market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
APAC is anticipated to witness the highest rate of 17.1% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing demand from wind energy, automotive & transportation, sports & recreational, and consumer goods end-use enterprises. The ever increasing focus toward large automotive manufacturing is a critical factor leading to the growth of the market in this region.
The Key players in the Hybrid Fabric Market include:
Exel Composites Plc, BGF Industries, Inc., Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd, Weberei, C. Cramer, GmbH & Co. Kg, Cit Composite Materials Italy, Caar Reinforcements Ltd, Composite Fabrics of America (CFA), Colan Australia, Devold AMT, Fiberpreg, Fothergill Group, G. Angeloni S.R.L., GRM Systems Ltd, Plastic Reinforcement Fabric Ltd, Hexcel Corporation, Quantum Composites, Royal Dsm N.V, SGL Group, Solvay
Market Overview:
Increasing awareness regarding energy conversation and sustainability along with rapid digitalization are expected to significantly drive the revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry over the coming years. Materials and chemicals industry generally covers all the manufacturers and companies that produce industrial chemicals and raw materials required for the production of other materials. Plastics, materials, drugs, soap, and agricultural chemicals, among others are some of the most common end products of the chemical and materials industry. Increasing focus on petrochemicals, rising investment in chemicals and materials industries, rapid digitalization and automation of manufacturing and production processes, and growing focus on environmentally friendly production are some other key factors driving market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Hybrid Fabric Market is estimated to reach USD 564.8 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
The glass/carbon hybrid fabric accounts for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.
Carbon/glass fabrics are often used in the manufacturing of spare seatbacks, door panels, tire lining, boot liner, among others. It also shows high draping capacity, making it perfect for automotive manufacturers. Hybrid fabrics made components help in decreasing vehicle weight and hence increases fuel efficiency.
The composite application segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 15.9% during the forecast period.
The automotive and transportation end user accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.
The European market accounts for the largest market share of 26.2% of the market in 2018 and is expected to provide lucrative growth towards the global market, due to the presence of prominent automotive and aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers leading massive demand for hybrid fabrics in the region.
Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.
Technological advancements and developing policy actions could further improve the value of prospective electric vehicle buyers. Influencing metropolitan EV markets tend to have consumer subventions, public charging infrastructure, and other reasons that would drive the need for electric vehicle manufacturing, further spurring the development of hybrid fabrics industry over the forecasted period. Toyota Prius was the highest-selling hybrid electric vehicle in the U.S. which had sold nearly 1,643,000 units since the year 2000 through April 2016.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Application, End User, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Glass/Carbon Hybrid Fabric
Carbon/Uhmwpe Hybrid Fabric
Glass/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric
Carbon/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Composite Form
Non-Composite Form
End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Sports & Recreational
Consumer Goods
Others
Regional analysis covers the following region:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
