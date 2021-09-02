Plastic Decking Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2021–2028
Increasing demand for modern constructions, rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Plastic Decking marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global plastic decking market was valued at USD 4,454.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9,663.9 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 10.82 %. The study covers various features and types of plastic decking. Plastic decking is an elevated flat surface construction used in building facades made from recycled plastic material. It is highly resistant and requires low maintenance to enhance the aesthetic value and quality of the deck. Further, these materials are also resistant to moisture and humidity, which increase its demand in construction sector. The global plastic decking is propelled by number of factors such as changing lifestyle, replacement to usage of traditional materials in decking, rapid urbanization and industrialization. However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, high costs, easy availability of easy substitutes are major hindrance to the global plastic decking market.
Key players in the global plastic decking market include:
Duralife Decking and Railing systems, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, Green Bay Decking, Tamco Building products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corporation and Universal Forests Products, Inc, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Azek Building Products Inc., Cardinal Building products, Certainteed Corporation
Market Overview:
Increasing awareness regarding energy conversation and sustainability along with rapid digitalization are expected to significantly drive the revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry over the coming years. Materials and chemicals industry generally covers all the manufacturers and companies that produce industrial chemicals and raw materials required for the production of other materials. Plastics, materials, drugs, soap, and agricultural chemicals, among others are some of the most common end products of the chemical and materials industry. Increasing focus on petrochemicals, rising investment in chemicals and materials industries, rapid digitalization and automation of manufacturing and production processes, and growing focus on environmentally friendly production are some other key factors driving market growth.
Major Points Covered in the Global Plastic Decking Market Report:
Market Coverage: This section of the report provides significant details on key market aspects including the key market segments, product innovation scope, and macro-economic and micro-economic growth indicators. In addition, the report segments the global Plastic Decking market based on product type, technology landscape, and application range.
Executive Summary: Under this section, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed.
Regional Analysis: In this section, the latest report highlights the extensive global presence of the Plastic Decking market. This section offers key insights into the latest trends in the regional markets including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape: This section of the report highlights the key players in the global Plastic Decking market. It further emphasizes the leading products and services offered by these companies.
Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product catalogue, production value and capacity, and other vital information.
Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Polyvinyl Chloride
High density polyethylene
Low density Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Composite Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Capped
Uncapped
Type of construction (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Repairs& remodeling
New decks
Existing constructions
New constructions
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Residential
Non-residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
