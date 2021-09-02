Antioxidants Market to garner $4,531 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.42%

Antioxidants Market

Antioxidants market is segmented based on type and geography. Synthetic antioxidants segment is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antioxidants are used as vitamin supplements in pharmaceutical industry and help in preserving food products. The global antioxidants market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to decrease in their costs, increase in investment & product approval by regulatory authorities, and increase in their demand in the food & beverage industry. In addition, developed economies have discovered new growth opportunities by shifting their focus on natural antioxidants such as rosemary extract. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is expected to show growth in the demand for synthetic antioxidants during the forecast period.Global Antioxidants Market was valued at $2,923 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $4,531 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Antioxidants Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1829?reqfor=covid Healthcare sector is a promising market for antioxidants due to their widespread applications in blood pressure management, celiac disease treatment, and liver transplantation procedures.Antioxidant is one of the major ingredients used in the food & beverage industry. It is used in the dairy farming industry in animal feed additive to improve the yield of milk. Increase in demand for synthetic antioxidants and rosemary extract, plummeting costs of antioxidants, and rise in demand for antioxidants in the food & beverage industry are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.Natural antioxidants have been gaining popularity in the developed economies, as they are more effective and less toxic. The rosemary extract segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth potential, and create lucrative opportunities for market players in the near future.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1829 The key players in the antioxidants industry include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, E.I.DuPont El Nemours and Company, Barentz International BV, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., and Naturex S.A.Other prominent antioxidants industry players (not profiled in this report) are DSM, Prinova, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co. Ltd, Indena SPA, Ajinomoto Omnichem Specialties, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Jet-Mate Canada Inc., Emarald Performance Materials, Adeka Palmarole, Xinier Chemical Technology Ltd, and Nanjing Union Rubber Chemicals Co. Ltd.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1829 ANTIOXIDANTS MARKET KEY BENEFITS:This antioxidants market report gives a detailed analysis about dynamic changes undergoing in global along with antioxidants market share.This report provides deep insights about the various opportunities present in global antioxidants market.Report details about the positioning of the global antioxidants market growth in different geographical segments.This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market and estimations through 2016-2022, that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on the global antioxidants market.Comprehensive analysis on factors that are driving and restraining growth of global antioxidants market is included.Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of antioxidants mentioned in report helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Food Antioxidants Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-antioxidants-market Donkey Milk Chocolate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/donkey-milk-chocolate-market Essential Fatty Acids Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/essential-fatty-acids-market Apple Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/apple-powder-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 