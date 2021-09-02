Ophthalmic Perimeter Market Is Expected to Reach $601 Million by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, surge in government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increase in geriatric population across the world drive the global ophthalmic perimeter market. Based on end -user, the ophthalmic clinics segment would remain lucrative by 2030. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ophthalmic Perimeter Market was estimated at $379 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, surge in government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increase in geriatric population across the world drive the global ophthalmic perimeter market. On the other hand, lack of access in underdeveloped countries restrain the growth to some extent. However, high market growth potential in emerging economies has been beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

The implementation of lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak delayed the treatment for ophthalmic disorder to a significant extent, thereby impacting the global ophthalmic perimeter market negatively.

Due to the outbreak, many hospitals across the world were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This, in turn, gave way to cancellation of many primary investigation and nonessential surgical procedures for eye diseases such as cataract and glaucoma, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown.

The global ophthalmic perimeter market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the static segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The kinetic segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global ophthalmic perimeter market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% by 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

he key market players analyzed in the global ophthalmic perimeter market report include Carl Zeiss AG, Kowabo Company, Ltd., Optopol Technology Sp. z.o.o., Topcon Corporation, Konan Medical USA, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Metrovision, Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), and Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

