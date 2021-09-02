Differences between Portugal’s Golden Visa and D7 Visa Explained
Read on for more details on how you can get free information from a Portuguese Real Estate Lawyer.....FARO, PORTUGAL, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes’ Sasha Sharpley sits down with Ricardo Pica, a Portuguese Real Estate Lawyer with over 20 years of experience to discuss and breakdown the differences between obtaining Portugal’s Golden Visa and the D7 visa.
Have you made the decision to invest in property in Portugal? Although this is exciting you may feel overwhelmed with all the legal talk. The great news is that Ideal Homes will be joined this week by a Portuguese Real Estate Lawyer, Ricardo Pica.
Covering updates to Portugal's Golden Visa, residency, the buying process as well as the differences between the visas available. This is your opportunity to receive accurate information straight from the expert, and best of all it’s FREE.
While Ideal Homes is getting ready to film the fourth season of IdealHomesTV, over the next few weeks they will be sharing new and exciting investment deals and properties across the Algarve.
You'll also be able to keep up to date on the latest with Portugal real estate markets, savvy investments, rental opportunities, discounts on properties, special offers and even mortgage and residency options
About Ideal Homes Portugal
Ideal Homes provides a one stop shop with over 35 years combined experience in the real estate industry. The company has experts in a variety of fields that help clients determine the best investment location in Portugal, Portuguese residency and taxes, financial assistance from their in-house mortgage broker along with property and rental management services.
Ideal Homes prides itself in offering a friendly, personal service that ensures that clients get the most pleasant experience. In addition, Ideal Homes puts in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for clients.
PORTUGUESE Real Estate Law with Ricardo Pica!