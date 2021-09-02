Global 3G Infrastructure Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

3G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change 3G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global 3G infrastructure equipment market is expected grow from $25.54 billion in 2020 to $26.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Growing number of mobile and wireless devices worldwide contributed to the growth of 3G infrastructure equipment market.

The 3G infrastructure equipment market consists of the revenue generated by the sales of 3G infrastructure equipment by the company’s manufacturing the 3G infrastructure equipment. The 3G infrastructure equipment include switching equipment, transmission equipment, signaling equipment, private branch exchange phone system equipment, enterprise networking equipment, central office switching hardware, LAN modems, multi-user modems, and other data communications hardware such as bridges, routers, gateways, mobile devices and base stations.

Trends In The Global 3G Infrastructure Equipment Market

Airline companies are increasingly implementing Inflight connectivity as the consumers are choosing airlines based on internet speed and data usage charges. The ability to use smartphone during flight travel is among the top three considerations people have when choosing an airline as per research. Inflight connectivity help create an enjoyable inflight experience for passengers by providing entertainment along with airlines having the opportunity to reinvent inflight ecommerce and Inflight advertisement and promotion. For instance, in March 2020, the central government in India permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers.

Global 3G Infrastructure Equipment Market Segments:

By Type: Wireless Infrastructure, Wired Infrastructure

By Product: Public Switching Equipment, Analog Equipment, Digital Equipment, Transmission Equipment, Transmission Lines, Base Transceiver Stations, Multiplexers, Communication Satellites, Others (Customer Premises Equipment, Private Switches, Modems, Routers)

By End User: Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Defense, Media, Others

By Geography: The global 3G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3G Infrastructure Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco, Fujitso, NEC corporation, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm, ZTE, Corning, Motorola Solutions, Juniper Networks, Inc., Ciena, Alcatel-Lucent, Samsung, CommScope, Corning, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Indus towers, ECI Telecom, Nortel, LG, HUBER+SUHNER, Telefonaktiebolaget, Extreme Networks, Inc., Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc, Altiostar Networks, Inc., Altran Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Ierra Wireless, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

