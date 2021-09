Global Air Circuit Breaker Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global air circuit breaker market is expected to grow USD 4.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Air Circuit Breaker Market by Type (Plain Air Circuit Breaker and Air Blast Circuit Breaker), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.The global air circuit breaker market is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market growth, due to its increasing investment in infrastructure and growing focus on power generation from renewable energy. The growth in the North America region is attributed to the expansion of the industrial sector at large and growing manufacturing and process industries. The European market is also witnessing a significant growth, owing to adoption of the air circuit breaker, application in various end-use industries. The Middle East and Africa market is anticipated to grow, due to rising investments towards renewable energy infrastructure development.DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418028/request-sample Some of the notable players in the market are Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and ABB. In November 2017, Siemens launched a compact size circuit breaker called 3WL10 that can manage rated currents up to 1250 A.The type segment includes plain air circuit breaker and air blast circuit breaker. The air blast circuit breaker is anticipated to show significant growth in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The residential application segment is expected to boost the market due to the growing demand for air circuit breakers from the producing and process industries. The voltage segment includes low and medium voltage. The low voltage segment is projected to show a significant growth in the industry, attributing to its utilization in end-use industries like manufacturing industries, industrial equipment, power plants, distribution utilities.The factors influencing the market growth are increasing share of renewable power in electricity portfolio mix and rising need for reliable and secure power supply. Rising electricity demand and ageing electrical infrastructure possess great opportunity to the market. The factor hindering the market growth are safety regulations and stringent environmental.About the report:The global air circuit breaker market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.Customization of the Report:The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.About Fior MarketsFior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standards and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.Contact Us