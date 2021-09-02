Custom Cycling Jerseys Australia – Custom Design Team Kits Fast Delivery Launch

Champion System Australia announced new convenient ordering options for its custom-design cycling jerseys. Customers who would like to purchase team kits can benefit from its flexible policy with fast delivery and no minimum order requirement.

/EIN News/ -- Hurstville, Australia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion System Australia has been delivering high-performance apparel for athletes in Australia and worldwide for more than 10 years. Their updated service simplifies the organization of a branded cycling apparel store for their customers’ team members and improves their shopping experience.



More information is available at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

With the new announcement, Champion System Australia makes it easy for its customers to order affordable, premium-quality cycling jerseys for themselves, their teams, corporate, or charity events.

The cycling jerseys help perspiration evaporate more quickly, regulating body temperature and keeping the cyclist dry and cool. They can also reduce aerodynamic drag, which improves speed and performance.

Champion System Australia offers a range of different jersey styles. Their popular Apex+ Pro jersey is made of GLIDE fabric with breathable side panels and sleeves, which ensures comfort during racing or hard training. Cyclists who prefer lighter athletic apparel can purchase their Tech Lite Jersey. With a higher capacity for moisture-wicking and heat management, this model is suitable for mountain climbing.

The company’s dedicated designers can create a jersey design using customers’ logos, colour schemes, artwork, or any ideas they have. It typically takes four weeks to manufacture and deliver the items, however, express order options are also available.

Customers can set up a store for their team or organization using the CS Direct Team Store function, where team members can easily choose from available products in the customer’s design, select sizes, pay directly, and have their order shipped.

A lifetime quality guarantee is provided on all cycling jerseys. Customers can also benefit from free crash replacement—in case the product is damaged during an accident, the company will replace it free of charge.

Other cycling garments sold by Champion System Australia include bib shorts, suits, vests, jackets, and accessories. The company also offers its customers high-performing running and triathlon apparel, as well as casual clothes and reusable face masks. All of the garments can be customized with the customer’s design.

“ChampSys offer great products and service,” said a satisfied customer. “The team are friendly and know their stuff. The best custom cycling, tri, and running clothing around. Perfect for clubs or corporates.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey



Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au

Name: Alison Lovat Organization: Champion System Australia Address: Suite 602, 12-14 Ormonde Parade, Hurstville, NSW 2220, Australia Phone: +61-2-8030-7080