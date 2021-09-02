Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,813 in the last 365 days.

Flame Retardants Market Report 2021-26: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Flame Retardants Market 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Flame Retardants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global flame retardants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Flame retardants refer to chemicals that are utilized to stop, prevent, or slow down the combustion of flammable materials, such as wood, plastic, paper, rubber, etc. They are produced using organ halogens, organophosphates, and numerous active compounds, including bromine, chlorine, phosphorus, nitrogen, etc. Flame retardants find extensive applications in the manufacturing of automobile bumpers, overhead compartments, seat covers, electronic devices, furnishing products, etc. They are also used in electric cables, polystyrene and polyurethane insulation foams, building and construction materials, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flame-retardants-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing product demand across several industries, such as automotive, electronics, construction, aviation, textile, etc., is primarily driving the flame retardants market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among individuals and organizations regarding adequate fire management solutions to prevent fire accidents and property loss is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising adoption of phosphorous-based flame retardants in rigid polyurethane foams is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, several innovations, including the development of halogen-free variants that are sustainable and safe for humans upon exposure, are catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the expanding chemical industry, coupled with the implementation of favorable fire safety regulations, is projected to fuel the flame retardants market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Almatis GmbH
• BASF SE
• Borealis GmbH (OMV Aktiengesellschaft)
• Budenheim Ibérica S.L.U
• Campine NV
• Clariant AG
• Dover Chemical Corporation (ICC Industries Inc.)
• Dow Inc.
• ICL Group Ltd
• Lanxess AG
• Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.
• RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flame-retardants-market

The report has segmented the market based on type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:
• Alumina Trihydrate
• Brominated Flame Retardants
• Antimony Trioxide
• Phosphorus Flame Retardants
• Others

Breakup by Application:
• Unsaturated Polyester Resins
• Epoxy Resins
• PVC
• Rubber
• Polyolefins
• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Construction
• Wires and Cables
• Automotive and Transportation
• Electrical and Electronics
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports:

• Data Wrangling Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-wrangling-market

• Alopecia Treatment Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/alopecia-treatment-market

• Anti-Rheumatics Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-rheumatics-market

• Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/push-to-talk-over-cellular-market

• Auto Dimming Mirror Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/auto-dimming-mirror-market

• Algae Products Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/algae-products-market

• Security Testing Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-testing-market

• Microbiome Sequencing Services Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/microbiome-sequencing-services-market

• Ablation Devices Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/ablation-devices-market

• Anticoagulants Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/anticoagulants-market

About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com

You just read:

Flame Retardants Market Report 2021-26: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.