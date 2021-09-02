Solar Shading Systems Market Report 2021 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Solar Shading Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global solar shading systems market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Solar shading systems are used to control and optimize the amount of solar heat and visible light admitted in an enclosed space. There are mainly three types of solar shading systems, namely fixed, manual, and motorized systems. They are manufactured by using wood, iron, and aluminum and are usually installed at windows, patios, or doors. Solar shading systems protect the building against overheating and glare, thereby improving the thermal and visual comfort of occupants. They also eliminate the need for artificial lighting, which reduces energy costs and harmful emissions.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Solar Shading Systems Market Trends:
Significant economic development in emerging economies and a rise in residential construction activities are majorly driving the global solar shading systems market growth. Increasing awareness regarding its aesthetic features and the availability in attractive colors, shapes, and materials are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness has prompted consumers to use aluminum-based solar shading systems to minimize energy load from the grid, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other than this, manufacturers are introducing technologically advanced product variants, such as the integration ofthe Internet of Things (IoT) and Bluetooth connectivity to automate adjustments and enhance user comfort, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Solar Shading Systems Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Duco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas Inc., Insolroll Corporate, Kawneer (Arconic Corporation), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc, Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural Corp. and WAREMA Renkhoff SE.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type, geometry, mechanism and material.
Breakup by Product Type:
Blinds
Shades
Louvers
Textiles
Breakup by Geometry:
Horizontal
Vertical
Egg-Crate
Breakup by Mechanism:
Fixed
Manual
Motorized
Breakup by Material:
Metal
Glass
Wood
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
