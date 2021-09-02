Global Report on Digital Health Market Size Valuation Will Reach to USD 220.94 Billion by 2026, According to Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Worldwide Digital Health Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 84.08 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 220.94 Billion by 2026, at 14.8% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AT&T, Vocera Communications, AirStrip Technologies, Apple, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Google, Inc. and others.

Global Digital Health Market: Overview

From mobile medical applications and tools that assist clinical evaluations doctors make every day to machine learning and artificial intelligence, emerging technology has driven a revolution in health care. Digital health platforms have a lot of promise in terms of enhancing our efforts to accurately detect and manage illness, as well as enhancing consumer health care delivery. Digital innovations are providing doctors with a more holistic view of patient well-being through data access, while also allowing patients more control over their health. Although rising effectiveness, digital health has the ability to enhance patient outcomes.

Digital health is a large and growing field that is based on a simple concept: using technology to help people better their health and wellbeing. Wearable devices to ingestible sensors, mobile health applications to artificial intelligence, and automatedcarer to electronic records are all examples. Actually, it's about bringing digital transformation, across disruptive technology and cultural change, to the healthcare sector. Digital health resources can also aid in the detection of new illnesses or the deterioration of existing ones. By encouraging physicians to intervene earlier in the course of a disease, digital health resources can be able to shorten the duration of the illness or relieve symptoms before they become serious. Not only could digital health boost people's quality of life, but it could also lower the average cost of healthcare over a human lifetime, saving money for both providers and patients.

Market Dynamics

The Rising Adoption of mHealth Apps in the Healthcare Industry

The healthcare mobile app industry has evolved into a remarkable biological system; a market that is not only strong but also has enormous potential. The implementation of mobile solutions in the health industry allows for the creation of mHealth applications for a wide range of experts and patients.

Experts, as well as medical practitioners, are focusing on improved results as the healthcare sector and technology advance. In recent years, mhealth apps innovations have been more aligned with the introduction of technological advances, new implementation plans, and new work methods that are transforming human services.

The advantages of mHealth apps are well established, as patients and doctors would be able to communicate more effectively. Users will be able to monitor anything from the state of health to medical schedules using these applications. Patients can get immediate remedies for minor to major health problems by using these applications. Furthermore, they can use the in-app messaging features to communicate directly with any health expert.

Global Digital Health Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 84.08 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 220.94 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 14.8% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players AT&T, Vocera Communications, AirStrip Technologies, Apple, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Google, Inc, and Others Segments Covered Components, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Digital Health Market: Segmentation

Based on the components, the global digital health market is segregated into software, hardware, and services. In 2020, the services group had the highest revenue share. Companies are concentrating on providing post-installation services such as staffing, training, clinical, optimization, and other services, as growth for software platforms and the exponential rise of software up-gradation for the implementation of an assortment of healthcare applications, are accelerating the segment.

Digital Health Market: Regional Analysis

North America Region Dominates the Global Digital Health Market

In 2020, North America had the highest market share of more than 36%, and it is projected to rise at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Growing healthcare costs advances in coverage networks increased mobile penetration, and rising demands for tele-healthcare solutions are all driving market growth in the area. The Covid-19 pandemic prompted a substantial rise in the adoption and use of telehealth in the United States. Patient use of telehealth services has risen significantly in the United States to replace canceled healthcare visits.

Over the projected timeframe, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest regional market. The regional market is growing attributed to increasing smartphone penetration, rising acceptance of smart wearable devices, and an increase in demand for EMRs and EHRs. Furthermore, countries such as Malaysia and Japan have already developed a national warehouse that allows public hospitals to exchange data. Furthermore, market growth is expected to be fueled by increased competition for remote patient monitoring and associated services as a result of increased government spending on healthcare.

Browse the full“Digital Health Market By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Technology (mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Tele Healthcare, and Healthcare Analytics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-health-market

The global digital health market is segmented as follows:

By Components:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology:

mHealth

Digital Health Systems

Tele Healthcare

Healthcare Analytics

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

