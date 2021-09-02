Public Safety LTE Market Witness Rapid Growth Over 2021-2028 - AMR Study
Increasing government awareness regarding public safety with ever-increasing natural disasters & terrorism is one of the major drivers for the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investments to improve network connectivity and rise in network dependency for crucial public welfare and economical activities drive the growth of the global public safety LTE market.
Increase in investments to improve network connectivity and rise in network dependency for crucial public welfare and economical activities drive the growth of the global public safety LTE market. However, limited availability of spectrum and high implementation and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in digitalization trends and technological advancements in the field of LTE networks present new opportunities in the coming years.
The global public safety LTE market generated $12.00 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $70.44 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2028.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global public safety LTE market based on type, infrastructure, services, deployment model, application, end user, and region.
Based on type, the infrastructure segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12233
Based on application, the law enforcement and border control segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2028. However, the disaster management segment is expected to garner the highest CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.
Based on deployment model, the commercial LTE segment contributed to the highest market share, holding more than half of the global public safety LTE market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the hybrid LTE segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2028.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12233
Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: General Dynamics Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Airbus SE, Harris Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Bittium Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hytera, AT&T Inc., and Cobham Wireless.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a4cdcc49a66c544890d5469580f880b1
Covid-19 Scenario:
1. The increased need for an effective and efficient communication system from public safety authorities led to rise in adoption of public safety LTE during the pandemic to protect the people.
2. Many market players have been collaborating with government authorities for deploying their networks to ensure safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese communication equipment manufacturer Hytera Communications Corporation Limited joined hands with the city of Abu Dhabi and local police forces to deploy its Hytera Public Warning System in Abu Dhabi’s mosques to ensure safety of people.
3. The demand for LTE networks for public safety in mission-critical services increased along with its implementation as a communication standard.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12233
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Private LTE Market
2. Digital Business Support Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn