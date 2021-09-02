Functional Apparel Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Functional Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global functional apparel market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Functional apparel refers to garments that can perform multiple functions. They are made by using comfortable and flexible materials, such as polyester, nylon, and viscose, that ensure workability, comfort, and desired functional performance. Manufacturers incorporate replicable technologies that protects the end-product against temperature fluctuations, ultraviolet (UV) light, microbes, while blocking radiations. Consequently, they are extensively utilized to manufacture medical, leisure, and sports clothing.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Functional Apparel Market Trends:
The rising health consciousness and the increasing inclination toward physical fitness activities are primarily escalating the demand for functional apparel across the globe. In line with this, continuous brand collaborations with fitness influencers to create awareness regarding the health benefits of an active lifestyle are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the use of engineered fabrics in functional apparel protects the wearer against environmental conditions, chemicals, and radiations, which, in turn, is fueling their demand across the construction and mining sectors. Rapid technological advancements and the introduction of innovative product variants, such as clothing made from nano and microfibers with comfortable padding, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Functional Apparel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc, Lululemon Athletica, Nike Inc., Puma SE (Artemis S.A), PVH Corp., Under Armour Inc and VF Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Sports Wear
Active Wear
Protective Clothing
Others
Breakup by Application:
Sports Industry
Outdoor Clothing
Healthcare
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
