Credico UK reveals the UK market is set for success despite COVID-19 lockdowns at this year's Summit
This month Credico UK celebrated the successes of some of the UK's leading talent in the sales and marketing industry.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Credico UK celebrated the successes of some of the UK's leading talent in the sales and marketing industry. It was a gathering of some of the UK’s most promising entrepreneurs at the Hilton London Bankside Hotel in London after a long 17 months. Credico were eager to host their first in person Summit of 2021. The firm utilised the stunning Bankside Ballroom with a socially distanced seating plan.
About Credico: https://www.credico.com/
With guest speakers a plenty, Chairman of Credico International, Antoine Nohra who presented remotely and congratulated the UK business owners on their fantastic results post-lockdown. It is clear that business owners in the UK utilised the lockdowns to strengthen their businesses ready for relaunch. The chairman shared his excitement at seeing the UK bounce back post lockdown with more big branded clients looking to outsource their services too.
Credico were pleased to provide a platform for business owners to come together and share success stories from their businesses which reopened in April 2021. The firm was pleased to see the direct marketing industry demonstrating its ability to bounce back and resume business as usual post lockdown. With multiple marketing businesses recording record sales in their opening quarter and committing resources to expand their market reach.
Credico are certain the direct marketing industry will offer a lifeline to many businesses who need to increase their market share, create a brand presence while execute on expansion plans and product launches. Businesses can harness the true benefits of outsourcing by partnering with experts who can showcase results of their longstanding partnerships within their industry.
Each year Credico UK celebrates the successes of the industry’s top entrepreneurs as well as recognises the growth in the sales and marketing industry, not just in the UK, but worldwide as well.
The Credico summits are a great opportunity for business owners to meet with industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs from a variety of different markets. Networking creates opportunities for growth and cultivates success within the sector.
Debbie Shaw
Credico
+44 2073408695
email us here